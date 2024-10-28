Kali Puja 2024: Date, Time, Significance And Traditions Of The Shyama Puja

Kali Puja stands as a significant Hindu festival, honouring the Avatar of Goddess Durga in her formidable manifestation as Maa Kali. People perform the puja to protect themselves from bad effects that could hurt their spiritual and mental health. It also helps with the worries that sometimes bother our minds. A very old story says that Kali Maa came out of the eyebrow of Goddess Durga. Many people know Kali as Kal Bhoi Nashini, the goddess who destroys evil. The veneration of Kali Maa takes place during the Nishitha period (night) on the Amavasya (new moon) of the Kartika month (November-December). Kali Puja is celebrated with remarkable fervour, particularly in the eastern part of the nation, such as in the state of West Bengal. The festivities encompass the illumination of residences and temples with earthen lamps, symbolising the eradication of darkness.