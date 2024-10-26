Dhanteras 2024: 9 Auspicious Items You Must Buy

Dhanteras starts the biggest Hindu celebration called Diwali. It is an auspicious ceremony also known as Dhanatrayodashi, the first day that marks the festival of Diwali in India. Dhanteras is an amalgamation of the Sanskrit words "dhan," which stands for wealth, and "teras,” which refers to the 13th lunar day of Krishnapaksha (dark fortnight) in the Hindu calendar month of Ashvini.
Dhanteras is on October 29 this year. It is thought to be a lucky time to buy valuable things that will bring wealth, happiness, and success to homes and businesses.
Dhanteras is closely associated with the devotion to Goddess Lakshmi, the god of riches, and Lord Dhanvantari, the Ayurvedic and medical deity. On this specific day, people used to buy a few particular things that were meant to increase wealth, happiness, and health in the coming year.
Let's discuss the 9 auspicious items that are considered to be purchased on Dhanteras, along with the optimal timing for these acquisitions:
1. Gold and Silver:
Purchasing gold and silver on Dhanteras is a tradition that symbolises prosperity and affluence. Coins, bars, and jewellery made of gold and silver are excellent investments. As we know, silver is connected to serenity and inner peace, whereas gold is connected to luxury and strength. People believe that both metals can bring wealth and the goddess's help.
Best Time to Buy:
The most auspicious time to purchase gold and silver on Dhanteras in 2024 is during the Pradosh Kaal, which falls between 05:44 PM and 08:19 PM.
2. Utensils:
Another important item that is usually bought by people in Dhanteras is kitchen utensils made of steel, copper, or brass. These are ideal since they represent acquiring prosperity and enduring sustenance. In addition to being utilised during Lakshmi Puja, these items are symbolic of bringing prosperity into the home.
Best Time to Buy:
You can purchase utensils throughout the day, but the best Muhurat will be in the afternoon from 12:15 PM to 03:45 PM.
3. Lakshmi-Ganesh Idols:
Buying the idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha at the time of Dhanteras is also a popular custom. People pray to all of these gods at the same time to get wealth, knowledge, and success. Putting them in the house is a sign of getting rid of problems and inviting divine benefits.
Best Time to Buy:
Ideally, buy these idols during the evening hours of Pradosh Kaal, between 05:44 PM and 08:19 PM.
4. Electronics and Gadgets:
As is common these days, people also think about buying electronics like laptops, smartphones, or cooking appliances on Dhanteras. In everyday life, this is seen as bringing about technological growth and more work getting done. It's the best time to buy these things because many stores are having sales and deals at this time.
Best Time to Buy:
The entire day is suitable for electronics, but purchasing the Abhijit Muhurat (between 11:43 AM and 12:28 PM) on Dhanteras will enhance the item's longevity and usefulness.
5. Broom:
Traditionally, Dhanteras is a wonderful day to buy a broom since it represents sweeping away negativity and poverty. Maintaining a neat and ordered house is thought to bring good energy, so investing money in a broom is seen as a way to ensure both physical and spiritual cleanliness. It is a ritual that is mostly followed in many places in India.
Best Time to Buy:
Purchase a broom during the morning hours, ideally before 11:00 AM, to ensure the early removal of negativity.
6. Gomti Chakra:
Small, naturally occurring shells known as Gomti Chakras are mystical objects used in various religious and Vastu activities. It is thought that buying them on Dhanteras will bring good fortune, protect them from evil spirits, and increase material and spiritual wealth.
Best Time to Buy:
It is best to buy Gomti Chakras during the Pradosh Kaal between 05:44 PM and 08:19 PM.
7. Clothes:
Buying new clothes on Dhanteras is a customary practice that symbolises fresh starts and invites Goddess Lakshmi into the home. A lot of people buy colourful clothes to wear for Lakshmi Puja and the Diwali celebrations. Diwali time is meant to start with these new dresses.
Best Time to Buy:
An ideal time to buy new clothes on Dhanteras is the afternoon Muhurat from 12:15 PM to 03:45 PM.
8. Jewellery:
Investing in any kind of precious jewellery is seen to be beneficial for Dhanteras, including gold and silver. Buying jewellery is said to provide protection and good fortune for the family. Jewellery improves wealth and beauty, whether it is worn for investment purposes or for personal decoration.
Best Time to Buy:
Jewellery should ideally be purchased during the Pradosh Kaal, between 05:44 PM and 08:19 PM.
9. Vehicles:
Dhanteras is a fantastic time to invest in a new car if you are considering one. Investing in a car or a bike now will set you up for success in the future. Now's a fantastic time to snag some big purchases with all the discounts and deals floating around out there.
Best Time to Buy:
Vehicles should be bought during the Abhijit Muhurat from 11:43 AM to 12:28 PM, or the afternoon Muhurat from 12:15 PM to 03:45 PM.
Dhanteras is an occasion to celebrate and hope for a brighter future. You can attract material prosperity, physical health, and enlightenment into your life by timing the purchase of these lucky things correctly. All year round, not just around Diwali, the symbolic meaning of each item helps bring about progress and unity.