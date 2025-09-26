Durga Puja 2025 - Dates, Pujo Rituals, And Significance Of The Bengali Festival

Durga Puja is filled with elaborate rituals, each with its deep meaning and spiritual symbolism.

Mahalaya: This day marks the formal invitation to Goddess Durga to descend to Earth. Traditionally, Bengalis wake up early to listen to Mahishasura Mardini, a devotional radio program of chants and hymns that invokes the goddess. Rituals like Tarpan are performed by offering water and prayers to ancestors.

Shashthi: On this day, the goddess is welcomed. Rituals such as Kalparambha (preparatory rites), Bodhon (awakening of the goddess), and Adhibas (consecration of the idol) take place. The unveiling of the idol’s face is also a key highlight of Shashthi.

Saptami: For the first part of the day, called Nabapatrika Snan, nine different plants that represent the nine types of Goddess Durga are bathed and wrapped in a saree to look like the goddess herself. The idol is then filled with holy energy through pran pratishtha. Devotees throng pandals to offer prayers, flowers, and bhog.

Ashtami: The most important day is Maha Ashtami. To commemorate the goddess's hard battle against Mahishasura, devotees perform Sandhi Puja and offer Anjali, a sacred flower offering, at the conclusion of Ashtami to mark the beginning of Navami. Many households and temples also observe Kumari Puja, where a young girl is worshipped as a living embodiment of Durga.

Navami: The final day of worship, Maha Navami, is marked by Maha Aarti and devotional chanting. Devotees celebrate the goddess’s victory and pray for strength, prosperity, and protection.