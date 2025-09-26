Durga Puja 2025 - Dates, Pujo Rituals, And Significance Of The Bengali Festival

Durga Puja 2025 celebrates Goddess Durga with rituals, devotion, art, and cultural festivities symbolizing good over evil. Experience the spiritual, cultural, social, and economic significance of Bengal’s grand festival, uniting communities worldwide with devotion, joy, and tradition.

Dr. Sohini Sastri
Dr. Sohini Sastri
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bengali Durga Pujo Rituals And Significance
Durga Puja 2025 - Dates, Pujo Rituals, And Significance Of The Bengali Festival
info_icon

Durga Puja, the grand festival of Bengal, is not just a religious observance but a cultural extravaganza that brings together devotion, art, music, food, and community celebration. It honours Goddess Durga, the embodiment of power (Shakti), who defeats the buffalo demon Mahishasura, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. In 2025, Durga Puja will be observed with the same unmatched fervour across Bengal and other parts of India and the world where Bengali communities live.

Durga Puja 2025 Dates:

From Shashthi, the sixth day of Navratri, to Vijaya Dashami, the day of immersion, Durga Puja is observed over five major days. In 2025, the dates are as follows:

  • Mahalaya – September 21, 2025 (Sunday)

    Marks the beginning of Devi Paksha and the day Bengalis perform Tarpan (ancestral offerings).

  • Shashthi – September 28, 2025 Sunday)

    The day on which it is said that the goddess Durga comes down to Earth together with her children.

  • Saptami – September 29, 2025 (Monday)

    The first day of major puja rituals, beginning with Nabapatrika snan and pran pratishtha.

  • Ashtami – September 30, 2025 (Tuesday)

    The most auspicious day with Sandhi Puja and Kumari Puja.

  • Navami – October 1, 2025 (Wednesday)

    Dedicated to the Maha Aarti and the last devotion of the goddess in her most potent form.

  • Dashami (Vijaya Dashami) – October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

    The day of immersion is when devotees say goodbye to Goddess Durga by participating in Sindoor Khela and sending up prayers for her return the following year.

Rituals of Durga Puja:

Durga Puja is filled with elaborate rituals, each with its deep meaning and spiritual symbolism.

  • Mahalaya:

    This day marks the formal invitation to Goddess Durga to descend to Earth. Traditionally, Bengalis wake up early to listen to Mahishasura Mardini, a devotional radio program of chants and hymns that invokes the goddess. Rituals like Tarpan are performed by offering water and prayers to ancestors.

  • Shashthi:

    On this day, the goddess is welcomed. Rituals such as Kalparambha (preparatory rites), Bodhon (awakening of the goddess), and Adhibas (consecration of the idol) take place. The unveiling of the idol’s face is also a key highlight of Shashthi.

  • Saptami:

    For the first part of the day, called Nabapatrika Snan, nine different plants that represent the nine types of Goddess Durga are bathed and wrapped in a saree to look like the goddess herself.  The idol is then filled with holy energy through pran pratishtha. Devotees throng pandals to offer prayers, flowers, and bhog.

  • Ashtami:

    The most important day is Maha Ashtami.  To commemorate the goddess's hard battle against Mahishasura, devotees perform Sandhi Puja and offer Anjali, a sacred flower offering, at the conclusion of Ashtami to mark the beginning of Navami. Many households and temples also observe Kumari Puja, where a young girl is worshipped as a living embodiment of Durga.

  • Navami:

    The final day of worship, Maha Navami, is marked by Maha Aarti and devotional chanting. Devotees celebrate the goddess’s victory and pray for strength, prosperity, and protection.

  • Dashami (Vijaya Dashami):

    The day of farewell is bittersweet. Married women apply sindoor (vermilion) to Goddess Durga and to each other in the ritual called Sindoor Khela. Processions fill the streets as idols are carried to rivers and lakes for immersion (Visarjan). The phrase “Asche bochor abar hobe” (“It will happen again next year”) echoes with hope and longing as devotees bid goodbye.

Related Content
Related Content
What Does Venus Retrograde In Virgo Mean For Relationships? - null
What Does Venus Retrograde In Virgo Mean For Relationships?

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Significance of Durga Puja:

For Bengalis and Hindus around the world, Durga Puja is extremely important both spiritually and culturally.

  • Religious Significance:

    The main idea behind Durga Puja is that good has won over evil.  The fact that Goddess Durga killed Mahishasura shows that divine forces won over evil forces.  Giving up one's ego and bad thoughts to accept purity, strength, and devotion are what the rituals and offerings are all about.

  • Cultural Significance:

    Durga Puja has grown beyond a religious festival—it is the heartbeat of Bengali culture. From dhaak (traditional drums) to dhunuchi naach (ritual dance with incense), from artistic idol-making to grand pandal themes, the festival is a confluence of art, literature, theatre, and music. It reflects Bengal’s creativity and cultural richness.

  • Social Significance:

    Durga Puja is also a time of community bonding. Families reunite, friends gather, and people across classes and communities come together in celebration. It encourages inclusivity, social harmony, and the spirit of togetherness. Pandals are often open to all, welcoming people of different religions and backgrounds.

  • Economic Significance:

    The festival helps the economy by giving thousands of people jobs as artisans, idol makers, decorators, musicians, food vendors, and more.  Durga Puja is an important source of income for many businesses in Bengal, from the textile industry to small businesses. UNESCO has even recognised Durga Puja as an “Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity,” underlining its global importance.

Durga Puja Beyond Bengal:

Durga Puja is celebrated with grandeur all over the world, with Kolkata serving as the focus. Bengali associations hold community pujas in cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, as well as London, New York, and Toronto. For the diaspora, it is more than just a religious practice; it is a means of reconnecting with their roots and cultural identity.

Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day - null
Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

BY Dr. Sohini Sastri

Durga Puja 2025, which begins on September 28 and ends on October 2, promises to be another exciting celebration of devotion, art, and community spirit.  It is not just a religious festival, but also a cultural celebration that brings millions of people together through joy, music, rituals, and festivities.  Every prayer, beat of the dhaak, and cry of "Durga Durga" repeats the unchanging truth: good will always win over evil.

As Bengalis fondly say, “Maa aschen” (“Mother is coming”), the festival is more than a ritual—it is an emotion, a homecoming, and a reminder of resilience and hope.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: IND-SL Showdown Before The Final, Chance To Test Bench Strength

  2. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: A Look At Full Squads Of All Eight Teams

  3. Ashes 2025: England Will Bring 'Something Different' To Series Vs Australia Says Batting Legend Joe Root

  4. India Vs Sri Lanka Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

  5. Nigeria Vs Malawi Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup Africa Regional Qualifier Final: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Sebastian Baez, Japan Open 2025: Spaniard Overcomes Injury Worry, Rain Delay To Win Tokyo Debut

  2. Jannik Sinner Vs Marin Cilic, China Open: World No. 2 Victorious On First Outing Since US Open Loss

  3. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  4. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  5. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Why Delhi Still Misreads What Ladakh Wants

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Azim Premji Rejects Siddaramaiah’s Request To Open Wipro Campus Road For Bengaluru Traffic Relief

  4. Kolkata Durga Puja Weather Forecast: Challenging Conditions Ahead for Festival Celebrations

  5. Karnataka HC Allows Caste Survey, Orders Strict Confidentiality

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. US Policy Shift Leaves India’s $20 Billion Generic Drug Sector On Edge

  2. Trump-Erdogan Meeting Focuses On Potential F-35 Ban Lift

  3. Trump Says He Will Not Allow Netanyahu To Annex West bank

  4. United States Advances Farm Trade Talks With India, Brooke Rollins Confirms

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

World News

  1. Memes, Reels, Emojis: Nepal’s Gen Z Protests Unleashed A New Language Of Dissent

  2. Former French President Sarkozy Jailed In Libya Funding Case

  3. Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Meets Bangladesh's Yunus And Sri Lanka's Dissanayake In New York

  4. Italy Deploys Second Navy Ship To Escort Gaza Aid Flotilla Amid Drone Attacks

  5. US Official Says Modi, Trump To Meet In Due Course

Latest Stories

  1. FIR Lodged Against Pawan Kalyan Fans Over Unauthorised OG Screening Celebrations

  2. Day In Pics: September 26, 2025

  3. Watch | Nepal Youth Uprising: What Really Happened?

  4. Redefining Justice: Legal Luminaries Highlight Judicial Challenges In Case Against Jailed Anti-CAA Activists

  5. SC Directs Preservation Of Body Of Top Maoist Commander Killed In Police Encounter

  6. Jaishankar Outlines Global Workforce Challenges Amid H-1B Fees And Trade Shifts

  7. Jaishankar Calls Terrorism A Persistent Threat To Global Development At G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meet

  8. West Bengal Weather Update: Depression Approaches as Durga Puja Celebrations Begin