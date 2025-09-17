Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

Mahalaya rituals are centred on two main aspects: paying homage to ancestors and inviting Goddess Durga to begin her earthly sojourn.

Tarpan – Honouring the Ancestors: The foremost ritual of Mahalaya is Tarpan, performed at the banks of rivers, especially the Ganga, Yamuna, and other holy waters. Devotees, mostly men from the family, offer water, black sesame seeds, rice, and flowers to their ancestors’ souls. People think that these gifts will please the spirits of the dead, who will then give their descendants wealth and protection. Brahmins and priests oversee the rites, reciting mantras as family members make the offerings. People often donate food, clothes, and essentials to the poor and Brahmins in memory of their ancestors. Doing Tarpan on Mahalaya makes sure that the Pitru Paksha rituals are finished and the souls of the ancestors can rest.

Invocation of Goddess Durga: In Bengal and Eastern India, Mahalaya signifies the traditional invocation of Goddess Durga. On this day, believers symbolically invoke the Goddess, accompanied by her offspring (Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha), through specific chants and mantras. This marks the start of Devi Paksha, which ends with the big Durga Puja celebrations. Priests perform Chokkhu Daan, the ritual of painting the eyes of the idol of Goddess Durga, signifying that the divine mother is now ready to come alive in her earthly form.

Listening to “Mahishasura Mardini”: One cultural tradition associated with Mahalaya is listening to the famous radio broadcast of "Mahishasura Mardini," a collection of devotional songs and mantras that tell the story of Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo monster Mahishasura. This tradition started in the 1930s and is still a beloved part of Mahalaya celebrations in Bengal and other places. Families wake up early, watch the show, and get very into it when the hymns start playing.