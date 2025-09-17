Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

As the Pitru Paksha comes to a close and the Devi Paksha begins, Mahalaya signifies the change from paying homage to the ancestors to calling upon the Goddess. In Bengal, where it marks the beginning of the Durga Puja celebrations, it is of great cultural, religious, and astrological importance. As per its religious significance, Mahalaya is a very meaningful day for many people because it brings them closer to their ancestry, their ancestors, and the sacred feminine force.
Mahalaya 2025 Date:
In 2025, Mahalaya will be observed on Sunday, 21st September 2025. On this day, the Sun transitions into Virgo, and the new moon (Amavasya) of the Bhadrapada month (according to the Hindu lunar calendar) is observed as Sarva Pitru Amavasya. Here we invoke Goddess Durga to make her way to Earth, marking the end of the two weeks devoted to the ancestors (Pitru Paksha).
Rituals of Mahalaya:
Mahalaya rituals are centred on two main aspects: paying homage to ancestors and inviting Goddess Durga to begin her earthly sojourn.
Tarpan – Honouring the Ancestors:
The foremost ritual of Mahalaya is Tarpan, performed at the banks of rivers, especially the Ganga, Yamuna, and other holy waters. Devotees, mostly men from the family, offer water, black sesame seeds, rice, and flowers to their ancestors’ souls. People think that these gifts will please the spirits of the dead, who will then give their descendants wealth and protection. Brahmins and priests oversee the rites, reciting mantras as family members make the offerings. People often donate food, clothes, and essentials to the poor and Brahmins in memory of their ancestors.
Doing Tarpan on Mahalaya makes sure that the Pitru Paksha rituals are finished and the souls of the ancestors can rest.
Invocation of Goddess Durga:
In Bengal and Eastern India, Mahalaya signifies the traditional invocation of Goddess Durga. On this day, believers symbolically invoke the Goddess, accompanied by her offspring (Lakshmi, Saraswati, Kartikeya, and Ganesha), through specific chants and mantras. This marks the start of Devi Paksha, which ends with the big Durga Puja celebrations.
Priests perform Chokkhu Daan, the ritual of painting the eyes of the idol of Goddess Durga, signifying that the divine mother is now ready to come alive in her earthly form.
Listening to “Mahishasura Mardini”:
One cultural tradition associated with Mahalaya is listening to the famous radio broadcast of "Mahishasura Mardini," a collection of devotional songs and mantras that tell the story of Goddess Durga's victory over the buffalo monster Mahishasura. This tradition started in the 1930s and is still a beloved part of Mahalaya celebrations in Bengal and other places. Families wake up early, watch the show, and get very into it when the hymns start playing.
Offering to the Needy:
Charity is considered highly auspicious on Mahalaya. Devotees donate food, clothes, and money to the underprivileged. Feeding crows, cows, and stray animals is also a part of the ritual, as it is believed that the offerings reach the ancestors through these beings.
Mahalaya Celebration:
The sacredness of the ancestors and the delight of greeting the Goddess are both embraced in the festive celebration of Mahalaya.
In Bengal:
Mahalaya is regarded as the curtain raiser of Durga Puja. Streets, shops, and households begin preparations for the grand festival. As the artisans finish crafting the Goddess's statues, the pandal committees begin adorning their puja pandals. As Mahalaya welcomes the much-anticipated Bengali cultural spectacle, the atmosphere is electric with anticipation.
Across India:
In other states, Mahalaya is primarily observed as the culmination of Pitru Paksha Shraddh. Varanasi, Gaya, Prayagraj, and Haridwar are just a few of the holy rivers and pilgrimage spots where families come together to do the rituals of Shraddh and Tarpan. In South India, offerings are made at temples, and special prayers are held for ancestral peace.
Spiritual Significance of Mahalaya:
Mahalaya holds profound spiritual lessons that go beyond rituals and celebrations:
Respect for Ancestors:
By performing Tarpan, devotees acknowledge their roots and express gratitude to their ancestors. It reinforces the belief that one’s present life is shaped by the blessings and sacrifices of previous generations.
Transition from Darkness to Light:
Pitru Paksha represents a period of profound contemplation, whereas Devi Paksha embodies joy, triumph, and divine vitality. Mahalaya serves as a conduit, illustrating the cyclical essence of existence—grief is succeeded by festivity, and conclusions are followed by fresh commencements.
Power of the Divine Feminine:
Shakti, the power of women, is emphasised in the invocation of Goddess Durga. Mahishasura represents evil, and the only way to vanquish it is to awaken the holy force within and around us.
Karmic Balance:
Astrologically, Mahalaya occurs when the Sun transitions into Virgo, ruled by Mercury. This alignment emphasises balance, clarity, and purification. Performing rituals on this day is believed to clear karmic debts, ensuring peace for ancestors and harmony for the living.
Astrological Importance of Mahalaya:
Mahalaya is very significant from an astrological viewpoint:
Solutions for Pitru Dosh: Pitru Dosh can cause delays, impediments, or family strife; doing Shraddh and Tarpan on Mahalaya can alleviate some of these symptoms.
Sun in Virgo: The traits required to revere ancestors and summon the Goddess include precision, service, and humility, all of which are symbolised by the Sun's transit to Virgo.
Amavasya Power: The new moon is thought to be very powerful for meditation, spiritual activities, and ancestor sacrifices. It is said to make the distinction between the living and the dead less clear.
Cultural Emotions of Mahalaya:
Mahalaya is deeply woven with cultural sentiments, especially in Bengal:
The sound of “Jago Tumi Jago” (Awake, O Goddess) from “Mahishasura Mardini” fills households with devotion and nostalgia.
Families rise early, often before 4 AM, to listen to the program together, symbolising unity and devotion.
Children and youth eagerly wait for the arrival of Durga Puja, while elders are immersed in the memories of their ancestors.
The holy day of Mahalaya 2025, which is observed on September 21st, has twofold importance. Invoking Goddess Durga to bestow her compassion and strength upon the earth and saying goodbye to ancestors through Tarpan are the main rituals of this day. From a spiritual perspective, it promotes appreciation, equilibrium, and rebirth. An important cultural aspect of Durga Puja is the morning chanting of "Mahishasura Mardini," which inspires devotion in the hearts of millions of people in Bengal and across the country. As far as astrology is concerned, it settles energy imbalances and gets rid of karmic debts. Ancestry, divinity, and festivity are all intertwined in Mahalaya, making it more than just a ceremonial day.