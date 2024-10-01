Navratri vs Durga Puja: Key Differences between the two celebrations honouring Goddess Durga

The traditions for Durga Puja are more complicated and artistic. Beginning with the Bodhan (an invocation of the goddess) in Mahalaya, the celebration continues with the installation of the idol of Goddess Durga in pandals, which have been beautifully decorated. Rituals including Anjali (flower giving), Kumari Puja (worship of young girls), Sandhi Puja (done at the meeting point of Ashtami and Navami), and Dhunuchi Naach (traditional dance with incense burners) are conducted over the next five days. Dashami is the last day of the puja. 'Sindur Khela' is the most popular ritual that takes place on the day of Dashami. Here all the married women play with Vermilion with each other after giving sindur to Maa Durga's forehead. Then Durga idols are immersed in rivers or other bodies of water.