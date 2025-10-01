Dussehra 2025 - Date, Significance & Celebration Traditions You Should Know

Astrological Significance of Dussehra:

Triumph of Positive Planetary Energies:

Dussehra symbolizes the cosmic victory of benefic energies over malefic influences. Just as Lord Rama triumphed over Ravana and Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura, this day represents the dominance of Jupiter, Venus, and Sun energies, which enhance wisdom, virtue, and strength, over negative planetary afflictions.

A Day for New Beginnings:

Astrologers recommend Dussehra for:

Starting new business ventures

Purchasing property or vehicles

Initiating important journeys

Performing housewarming (Griha Pravesh)

Beginning educational or spiritual pursuits

Since planetary alignments are considered free from malefic obstructions, any work begun on this day is believed to lead to long-lasting success and prosperity.