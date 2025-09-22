Shardiya Navratri 2025 - Do's And Don'ts If You Are Fasting

Do’s During Navratri Fasting:

1. Start with Ghatasthapana and Sankalp:

Start your fast with Ghatasthapana (Kalash Sthapana) to ask Maa Durga to bless you. Declare in a Sankalp (a vow) that you will fast honestly for nine days. This strengthens your devotion and mental discipline.

2. Consume Sattvic Food:

Follow a sattvic diet that is pure, light, and easy to digest. Allowed foods include:

Fresh fruits, dry fruits, and milk-based items.

Buckwheat flour (kuttu), water chestnut flour (singhara), and amaranth flour (rajgira).

Sama rice (barnyard millet) can be used as a substitute for regular rice.

Rock salt (sendha namak) instead of common salt.

3. Stay Hydrated:

During the day, drink a lot of water, fresh juices, and coconut water. Drinking water during fasting keeps energy levels steady and stops tiredness.

4. Offer Daily Prayers:

Dedicate time every morning and evening for Durga Saptashati recitation, Durga Chalisa, or chanting Navratri mantras. When you do aarti with lamps and incense, you connect spiritually with the Goddess.

5. Practice Moderation:

Eat small, frequent meals rather than overeating at once. Eating moderate portions helps keep energy and devotion up throughout fasting, which is a spiritual discipline.

6. Engage in Charity:

It is thought to be very lucky to help people in need during Navratri. Giving food, clothes, or other necessities to the poor is a good thing to do that makes Maa Durga's benefits grow.

7. Observe Kanya Puja:

On the eighth (Ashtami) or ninth (Navami) day, perform Kanya Puja by worshipping young girls, symbolising the nine forms of Durga. Offer them food, gifts, and blessings for prosperity.

8. Maintain Mental Positivity:

Fasting affects both the body and the mind. Do not get angry, keep your thoughts clean, and learn to forgive and care for others. Practising prayer and meditation can help you stay positive.