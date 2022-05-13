Friday, May 13, 2022
Zee5 To Release 'The Kashmir Files's' In The Indian Sign Language Version As Well

OTT streaming platform just made a world record by becoming the first OTT platform to release Indian Sign Language version of a commercial film with 'The Kashmir Files' version.

Zee5 To Release 'The Kashmir Files's' In The Indian Sign Language Version As Well
The Kashmir Files Instagram/ @thekashmirfiles

Updated: 13 May 2022 5:08 pm

Since its release, director Vivek Agnihotri’s ‘The Kashmir Files’ has been making headlines for one or the other reason. The film revived box office collections post pandemic and became the attention grabber. The film will have its OTT premiere on Zee5 on May 13 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and even the Indian Sign Language. 

According to news18, Zee5 organised a special screening of ‘The Kashmir Files’ in Indian Sign Language in Mumbai which saw 500 people with hearing impairment in attendance. The screening was also attended by Agnihotri, actor Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar. Zee5 just bagged a world record for becoming the first OTT to release a Bollywood commercial film in Indian Sign Language, making it easier for deaf people to access it. 

Talking about this initiative, Agnihotri said, “We are glad that The Kashmir Files reached out to and resonated with so many people across the world and now with ZEE5’s one-of-a-kind move, the movie will be accessible not only in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada but also in Indian Sign Language. This is a story which must be told.”

Kumaar also added to this by saying, “The Kashmir Files is a heart-wrenching story of pain, suffering and struggle. I believe everyone should know about this story as it’s a reminder to the people of the world to stand united and fight against brutal acts of terrorism. It gives us a message to live in harmony and make this world a better place to live in. As this movie is very close to my heart, I am extremely happy that The Kashmir Files has reached our specially-abled audiences and I hope to receive a lot of love from them”.

Meanwhile, Agnihotri has also arranged for ‘The Kashmir Files’ concert in Mumbai on May 13. The director and his wife, Joshi, will also be performing at the event. 

‘The Kashmir Files’ released on March 11 and became the first movie after pandemic to cross Rs 300 crore mark. It features actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi and Darshan Kumaar.

