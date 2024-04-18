Art & Entertainment

Yash Pandit, Waseem Mushtaq Jam On 80s-90s Bollywood Tracks In Between Shoots

The actors of 'Aangan Aapno Kaa'-- Waseem Mushtaq and Yash Pandit share a common interest in music, and in between the shoots, the duo jam on 80s and 90s Bollywood songs.

Socialnews.xyz
Yash Pandit, Waseem Mushtaq Photo: Socialnews.xyz
The show is a story of the Sharma family led by Jaidev Sharma (Mahesh Thakur) and his three daughters - Deepika (Neetha Shetty), Tanvi (Aditi Rathore), and the youngest daughter, Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana).

While onscreen, the three daughters are taking charge and navigating their intense challenges, it is their reel husbands who have taken the responsibility of creating a lively atmosphere on the sets.

Tanvi's husband Rakesh (Yash) and Deepika's husband Varun (Waseem) are music lovers. While Waseem had auditioned for 'Indian Idol', Yash comes from a family of popular singers. His younger sisters Shraddha and Shweta are Bollywood playback singers.

In between the shoots and break time, Yash takes out the guitar, and they jam on the 80s and 90s Bollywood songs - a genre that both absolutely love. Cheering with them are their co-actors Samar Vermani, Ayushi, Neetha, Aditi, Kashish Duggal and Sonali Naik, among others.

Talking about the same, Waseem said: "Music has been my passion since my school days, and I've carried it with me through every stage of life. From college band days to making cover songs over the years, it's always been a part of me."

"On film sets, it's incredible to see my co-actors like Yash and others share that love for singing. We often find ourselves jamming together, turning those hectic shooting schedules into moments of relaxation and joy. Our connection goes beyond being co-actors; Yash is like family to me," he shared.

Waseem added: "We share not only music but also indulge in shayari and ghazals together. There are times when I even tell my father, with whom I used to sing ghazals, that I won't sing them with anyone other than Yash."

Yash shared: "Both Waseem and I have a passion for singing, so it's natural for us to break into songs together. Our co-actors like Neetha, Kashish, Ayushi, Ankit, and everyone from Aangan Aapno Kaa often join us to listen to our impromptu jam sessions."

"It's all about masti and fun during our shoot breaks - a perfect way to unwind amidst the hustle and bustle of filming," he added.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.

