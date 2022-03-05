Saturday, Mar 05, 2022
Will Smith, Michael B Jordan All Set To Appear In ‘I Am Legend’ Sequel

Oscar-winning writer Akiva Goldsman, who adapted the Richard Matheson’s 1954 novel for the original 2007 movie, is on board to pen the follow-up as well.

Updated: 05 Mar 2022 4:11 pm

Actor Will Smith is all set to appear in a sequel to 'I Am Legend', his critically acclaimed post-apocalyptic 2007 film. Michael B. Jordan has also been cast in the Warner Bros. project, which will be written by the original film's co-writer Akiva Goldsman.

According to Deadline, Goldsman will also serve as a producer on the project alongside Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo of Outlier Society, Smith and Westbrook Studios co-president/head of motion pictures Jon Mone.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

James Lassiter will serve as executive producer.

Plot details are currently under wraps and makers are yet to lock the director for the film.

'I Am Legend', featuring Smith in an almost deserted post-apocalyptic New York City amid zombies, minted USD 585.4 million worldwide.

[With Inputs From PTI]

