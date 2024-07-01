After the registered wedding, Sinha and Iqbal shared their wedding video on their social media. The video showcased some of the most precious moments from their civil marriage which was held at their residence in Mumbai’s Bandra amidst their friends and family. Sharing the video, the couple wrote, “Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US.”