Watch: Sonakshi Sinha Calls Husband Zaheer Iqbal 'The Greenest Flag Ever' As He Carries Her Heels

Sonakshi Sinha shared a video of Zaheer Iqbal walking with her heels in his hands. The couple tied the knot last month.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
Newly married couple, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, are slowly growing to be one of Bollywood’s most loved pair. After their marriage, the couple has been taking to social media more frequently to profess their love for each other. In a recent Instagram Story, Sonakshi Sinha shared an adorable video of Zaheer Iqbal and called him ‘the greenest flag ever.’

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonakshi Sinha shared a video from an empty mall. The video showed the ‘Dabangg’ actor walking barefoot in the mall with Zaheer Iqbal leading the way. As the camera moved to Iqbal, he was seen holding Sinha’s golden heels in his hands. He was dressed in a dark-coloured loose shirt. Sharing the video, she wrote, “When you marry the greenest flag ever.” Along with the caption, she added a bunch of teary-eyed emojis. She shared the video with King’s song, ‘Maan Meri Jaan.’

Take a look at the video shared by Sinha on her Instagram Stories.

Sonakshi Sinha's Story for Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
After the registered wedding, Sinha and Iqbal shared their wedding video on their social media. The video showcased some of the most precious moments from their civil marriage which was held at their residence in Mumbai’s Bandra amidst their friends and family. Sharing the video, the couple wrote, “Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US.”

Sinha and Iqbal had starred together in ‘Double XL’. They tied the knot after dating each other for seven years. On the work front, Sinha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Heeramandi.’ She will be next seen in ‘Kakuda’ which is set to release on July 12.  

