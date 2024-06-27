Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video Out And It’s All About ‘Happy Tears, Laughter, And Bloopers’

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024 at the former’s Bandra residence.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video Out Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal took the plunge on June 23, and they got married in a civil ceremony in Mumbai’s Bandra. Now their much-awaited wedding video is finally out, and Sonakshi shared the video on her social media as she gave a glimpse into their intimate wedding. 

In the clip, Sonakshi and Zaheer are seen being part of the wedding rituals of their civil registered marriage while their family members and friends cheer for them. While Zaheer is joined by his parents and siblings, Sonakshi’s parents Shatrughan and Poonam too were spotted beside her. Some of their friends are seen singing ‘Sona kitna sona hai’, while actor Siddharth is seen cheering for the bride and groom. Sonakshi then quips, ‘shaadi ho gaye’ to which her friends immediately cheered, ‘Jija ji aa gaye’. Sonakshi also gets emotional as she calls Zaheer her ‘husband’ and gets a hug and a kiss from the love of her life.

“Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US,” Sonakshi captioned her wedding video:

For those caught unaware, Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal shared some pictures on social media post their wedding, and captioned it as, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for ❤️ If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is ✨ We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”

However, the two have been facing trolls who have targeted them for their inter-faith wedding. In fact, a protest march was organised in Sonakshi’s father, Shatrughan Sinha’s hometown Patna in Bihar by Hindu Shiv Bhawani Sena, which also asked Sonakshi not to visit the state capital ever. Later, Shatrughan reacted to the protest, and told Times Now, “Anand Bakshi saab has written about such professional protestors, ‘Kucch to log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna. To this I would like to add, ‘Kehne waale agar bekar, bekaam-kaaj ke ho to kehna hi kaam ban jata hai (For unemployed people, this is all the work they have).’ My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional.”

