Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video Out And It’s All About ‘Happy Tears, Laughter, And Bloopers’

For those caught unaware, Sonakshi Sinha married Zaheer Iqbal shared some pictures on social media post their wedding, and captioned it as, “Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for ❤️ If this is not divine intervention… we dont know what is ✨ We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us.”