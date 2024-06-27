Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal made their first public appearance as they stepped out for dinner on Wednesday. New bride Sonakshi looked gorgeous in a red ensemble while her husband Zaheer was in a white shirt and black pants. They were spotted outside a posh restaurant in Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer didn't interact much with the paps but they posed for pics before they entered the restaurant.
Sonakshi and Zaheer seemed to have had a great time with their family members and close ones. The inside pics and videos from the dinner party have surfaced on social media.
In a video that has gone viral Zaheer is seen touching the feet of one of the guests.
Sonakshi Sinha's mother Poonam Sinha, Zaheer's mother, actress Poonam Dhillon, Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan among others were present at the bash. Anu Ranjan shared inside pics on her Instagram Stories and captioned the pics “bride squad” and “team happily dot com.”
Sonakshi and Zaheer got married in a civil wedding on June 23. It was an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends. Zaheer and Sonakshi wore white for their wedding. The couple faced hate comments and were trolled for their interfaith marriage.
Sonakshi's father, actor-politican Shatrughan Sinha slamming those who trolled his daughter and son-in-law, told Times Now, “My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional.” He added, “A wedding is a very personal decision between two people; no one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful with your life. Aur kucch nahi kehna (I have nothing else to say).”
Post their wedding, on the same day, Sonakshi and Zaheer hosted a lavish wedding reception at Mumbai's Bastian for their industry friends and colleagues. Salman Khan, Anil Kapoor, Tabu, Raveena Tandon, and Rekha among other marked their attendance.