Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal Make First Public Appearance Post Wedding; Attend Dinner Bash With Family

Sonakshi's father, actor-politican Shatrughan Sinha slamming those who trolled his daughter and son-in-law, told Times Now, “My daughter has done nothing illegal or unconstitutional.” He added, “A wedding is a very personal decision between two people; no one has the right to interfere or comment. To all the protestors I say – go, get a life. Do something useful with your life. Aur kucch nahi kehna (I have nothing else to say).”