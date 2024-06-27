Just a few days after Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a registered marriage, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to his social media to share a series of inside pictures and videos from the wedding and the celebration. The actor shared the glimpses from his daughter’s wedding and called it the ‘wedding of the century.’
In one tweet, Shatrughan Sinha shared two pictures and two videos. One video shows the couple performing a pooja at Sonakshi’s Bandra apartment. The pooja is attended by Sonakshi, her parents – Shatrughan and Poonam, Zaheer Iqbal, and their other family members. In another video, Sonakshi can be seen making a grand entry at her house before she signed the papers and registered her marriage. The pictures show Sonakshi at the wedding reception where she was decked in a red banarasi saree.
Sharing the pictures, Shatrughan wrote, “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the ‘wedding of the century’ with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives.” The post has fetched over 4.3K likes. Take a look at the pictures and videos here.
In another tweet, Shatrughan shared a video from Sonakshi’s reception where she was seen talking to Rekha and her father amidst the cameras. He also shared a video where Sonakshi was seen crying ‘Khushi ke aansu’ at her Bandra house. He also shared a picture where his wife Poonam was seen all dressed up in pink and golden attire for her daughter’s wedding.
Sharing this, the actor wrote, “Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar.” The post has fetched over 400 likes. Take a look at it here.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23. They had an intimate wedding in the company of their friends and family at Sonakshi’s Bandra house. The couple formally registered their marriage. After the registered marriage, they hosted an opulent star-studded reception party at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. The couple had been dating for seven years.