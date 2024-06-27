Sharing the pictures, Shatrughan wrote, “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the ‘wedding of the century’ with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives.” The post has fetched over 4.3K likes. Take a look at the pictures and videos here.