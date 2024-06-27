Art & Entertainment

Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'

Shatrughan Sinha took to his X to share unseen pictures and videos from Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding and reception. The couple tied the knot on June 23.

X
Pictures from Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding Photo: X
info_icon

Just a few days after Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot in a registered marriage, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha took to his social media to share a series of inside pictures and videos from the wedding and the celebration. The actor shared the glimpses from his daughter’s wedding and called it the ‘wedding of the century.’

In one tweet, Shatrughan Sinha shared two pictures and two videos. One video shows the couple performing a pooja at Sonakshi’s Bandra apartment. The pooja is attended by Sonakshi, her parents – Shatrughan and Poonam, Zaheer Iqbal, and their other family members. In another video, Sonakshi can be seen making a grand entry at her house before she signed the papers and registered her marriage. The pictures show Sonakshi at the wedding reception where she was decked in a red banarasi saree.

Sharing the pictures, Shatrughan wrote, “With an attitude of gratitude we would like to thank everyone for celebrating with us on our special day seems to be the ‘wedding of the century’ with your warmth, love, congratulatory messages for our darling daughter #SonakshiSinha with #ZaheerIqbal as they start a new chapter in their beautiful journey of their lives.” The post has fetched over 4.3K likes. Take a look at the pictures and videos here.

In another tweet, Shatrughan shared a video from Sonakshi’s reception where she was seen talking to Rekha and her father amidst the cameras. He also shared a video where Sonakshi was seen crying ‘Khushi ke aansu’ at her Bandra house. He also shared a picture where his wife Poonam was seen all dressed up in pink and golden attire for her daughter’s wedding.

Sharing this, the actor wrote, “Truly overwhelmed with the best wishes, it really means a lot, no words to express our happiness & appreciation. #SinhaParivar.” The post has fetched over 400 likes. Take a look at it here.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23. They had an intimate wedding in the company of their friends and family at Sonakshi’s Bandra house. The couple formally registered their marriage. After the registered marriage, they hosted an opulent star-studded reception party at a posh restaurant in Mumbai. The couple had been dating for seven years.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE: Cop Issued Notice For Allowing Actor Pavithra Gowda To Wear Makeup In Custody; Sensex Drops
  2. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  3. Delhi Weather: Heavy Rain In Parts Of City, NCR Brings Respite From Heatwave
  4. Nobel Laureate Amartya Sen Says LS Poll Results Revealed 'India Is Not A Hindu Rashtra'
  5. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
Entertainment News
  1. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Ranvir Shorey Opens Up About The Dynamics He Shares With His Ex-Wife Konkona Sen Sharma
  2. Shatrughan Sinha Shares Inside Pictures And Videos From Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's 'Wedding Of The Century'
  3. 'Here' Trailer Review: Tom Hanks-Robin Wright Reunite After 30 Years In This Love Story Spanning Through Ages
  4. Emma Roberts Insists Those Who Criticise 'Nepo Babies’ Don't See The 'Rejection Along The Way'
  5. Jeremy Allen White Plans To Do His Own Singing In Bruce Springsteen Movie
Sports News
  1. SA Vs AFG Reactions: South Africa Thrash Afghanistan To Enter Maiden T20 World Cup Final
  2. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  3. SA Vs AFG, T20 World Cup: Markram Hails 'Fearless' South Africa After Reaching Maiden Final
  4. AFG Vs RSA, T20 World Cup: South Africa Sail Into Maiden Final With Big Win - In Pics
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final
World News
  1. Pannun Killing Case: 'Looking Forward To Inquiry Results', Says US; Top Official Comments On 'Institutional Reforms' | Details
  2. Indian-American Doctor Given Mental Therapy, Not Jail, For Murder Attempt On Wife, Kids: 'Psychotic Breakdown'
  3. Bolivia: President Arce Foils Coup Attempt, Names New Army Commander
  4. 'Let's Sit Down And Talk': Pak PM Sharif Extends Olive Branch To Imran Khan Agreeing To Hear About 'Troubles' In Jail
  5. Canada's Claim Of Indian Interference 'Politically Motivated': Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Verma
Latest Stories
  1. These Are The New Laws Expected Under NDA 3.0
  2. Foxconn Refuses To Employ Married Women At Chennai iPhone Plant? Ministry Seeks Report | Details Inside
  3. BJP Veteran LK Advani Admitted To Delhi AIIMS, Condition Stable
  4. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup SF 1: Proteas Zoom Into Maiden Final; Heartbreak For AFG
  5. Wanted Urgent Approval Of Liquor Policy, Met 'South Group' Liquor Baron: CBI Against Arvind Kejriwal In Remand Plea
  6. Sports News Live Updates: Georgia Secure Round Of 16 Spot With Stunning 2-0 Victory Over Portugal In Euro 2024
  7. Breaking News LIVE: Cop Issued Notice For Allowing Actor Pavithra Gowda To Wear Makeup In Custody; Sensex Drops
  8. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Semi-Final, T20 World Cup Highlights: Proteas Waltz Into First-Ever Final