Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha Oozes Love In Pictures With Zaheer Iqbal From Reception Night; She Calls It 'Divine Intervention'

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who recently tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, on Tuesday shared some snaps from their wedding reception, expressing gratitude for the love, laughter, and support from their close ones, calling it a divine intervention.

Newly-Weds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Newly-Weds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
info_icon

Actress Sonakshi Sinha, who recently tied the knot with Zaheer Iqbal, on Tuesday shared some snaps from their wedding reception, expressing gratitude for the love, laughter, and support from their close ones, calling it a divine intervention.

The couple tied the knot on June 23 in a civil ceremony at the bride's new apartment, 81 Aureate, which is located near the Rang Sharda Auditorium in Bandra West, Mumbai. According to media reports, the 'Heeramandi' actress purchased the lavish apartment in September last year. Situated on the 26th floor, the sea-facing apartment spans 4,210.87 square feet and is reportedly priced at Rs 11 crore. The reception was held the same day at Bastian, a restaurant on Linking Road, Mumbai, known for its Asian-inspired modernist cuisine.

Taking to Instagram, Sonakshi shared love-filled pictures with Zaheer from their reception night. In the snaps, the 'Lootera' actress is seen wearing a custom red 'chand boota' brocade Raw Mango sari. For makeup, she opted for nude pink lips, winged eyeliner, a contoured face, and a red bindi. Her hair was tied in a neat bun adorned with a 'gajra'. The actress accessorised the outfit with a green choker necklace, matching 'chandbaalis', and bangles, along with minimal red mehndi on her hands. The groom, Zaheer, looked happy in an all-white sherwani. The snaps show the couple giving each other forehead kisses.

Sonakshi captioned the post: "Whattttt a day!!!! The love, the laughter, the togetherness, the excitement, the warmth, the support from every one of our friends, families and teams… it was like the universe came together for two people in love to give them exactly what they’ve always hoped, wished and prayed for. If this is not divine intervention… we don't know what is. We are both truly blessed to have each other and so much love protecting us."

The post received likes from celebrities such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jacqueliene Fernandez, and Ananya Panday, among many others. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been dating for the past seven years. Actor Salman Khan, a friend of Zaheer's family who gave Sonakshi her Bollywood break in the action-comedy 'Dabangg' (2010), played Cupid. It is said that Salman introduced Sonakshi to Zaheer on the sets of 'Notebook' in 2017.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs
  2. Why Vasundhara Raje's Remark On 'Era Of Loyalty' Created Ripples In BJP
  3. Telangana School Holiday: ABVP Calls For State-Wide School Bandh On June 26 | Here's Why
  4. Engineer-Turned-Rapper, YouTuber From Ayodhya, Becomes A Robber In Delhi | What's The Case
  5. Kallakurichi Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Now At 59; NHRC Issues Notice To Tamil Nadu Govt, DGP | Latest Updates
Entertainment News
  1. Kareena Kapoor's Wish For Sis Karisma Kapoor On Her 50th B'day: 'Lots Of Coffee, Aperols, Chic Bags, Chinese food'
  2. Raghav Juyal Opens Up On His Transformation Into ‘Ruthless, Menacing’ Fani
  3. Jeremy Renner Admits He Doesn't Have The 'Energy' For Challenging Roles
  4. Sonakshi Sinha Oozes Love In Pictures With Zaheer Iqbal From Reception Night; She Calls It 'Divine Intervention'
  5. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
Sports News
  1. Belgium Vs Ukraine, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  2. Copa America 2024: Vinicius Junior Calls For Patience As Brazil Improvements Acknowledged
  3. Portugal Vs Georgia, UEFA Euro 2024 Preview: Match Facts, Stats, Team News - All You Need To Know
  4. ICC T20 World Cup: Afghanistan See Shining Light Under Gloomy Grenadinian Skies
  5. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
World News
  1. Kenyan Parliament, City Hall Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Dead | Details
  2. 'Not A Great Canadian': Indian-Origin MP Slams Canada's Moment Of Silence For Hardeep Singh Nijjar
  3. Elon Musk's Family Tree: A Look At His 12 Children And Their Mothers
  4. Taylor Swift Seemingly Responds To Dave Grohl's 'Live' Comment On Eras Tour | A Timeline Of The Controversy
  5. Two Deaths Reported As Midwest Flooding Causes Severe Damage, Forces Evacuations
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25: INDIA Bloc Floor Leaders Meet Ahead Of Speaker Election; Cong, BJP Issue Whip To All LS MPs