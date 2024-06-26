Art & Entertainment

Kussh Sinha Quashes Reports Of Skipping Sister Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding, Says He Was Present At The Celebrations

Kush Sinha has denied reports of him not attending Sonakshi Sinha's wedding. He mentioned that he was a part of her sister's big day.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Kussh Sinha Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding continues to be the talk of the town even after the celebrations have wrapped up. Earlier it was reported that Sonakshi’s brothers – Luv and Kussh - had skipped her wedding. However, in a recent interview, Kussh Sinha has quashed those rumours and has confirmed that he was a part of her sister’s wedding celebration.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Kussh Sinha confirmed that he had attended Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding. He dismissed the false reports and mentioned that a few news publications had images of him from his sister’s wedding. He said, “I have already seen people publishing inaccurate information. It started with an article in a leading portal that had a quote from an unnamed source. I am not sure who’s doing all this right now and where it’s coming from. But a few houses have my images (from the night).”

Kush also mentioned that he likes to maintain privacy and just because he wasn’t seen does not mean that he did not attend the wedding. He also stated that their family is going through a ‘sensitive’ time, and he always wishes for the best for his sister. He continued, “It’s just that I am a private individual, and I am not seen that much, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there. I was present, and I have only good wishes for my sister and will always wish her well.”

In an earlier interview, Luv Sinha was asked about his absence from Sonakshi’s wedding. He mentioned that he needs a ‘day or two.’ He said, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”

Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot after dating each other for seven years. The couple opted for a registered marriage at their house which was followed by a star-studded celebration at Mumbai’s Bastian.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 4 Dead As Retaining Wall Collapses On House In Mangaluru; Sensex Hits New High In Early Trade
  2. Delhi Photographer, His Wife, Kids Suffocate To Death At Home In Fire Triggered By Inverter Short Circuit
  3. Gurugram: 2 Leopards Spotted In Tikri Village, Panic Among Locals After 10 Cattle Killed | On CCTV
  4. Om Birla VS K Suresh: Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election Today | Parliament Updates
  5. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
Entertainment News
  1. Kussh Sinha Quashes Reports Of Skipping Sister Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding, Says He Was Present At The Celebrations
  2. Prince Narula And Yuvika Chaudhary Announce Pregnancy: Privika Baby Is Going To Come Very Soon
  3. For Actor Namish Taneja, His Four Furry Babies Are His ‘Mishri’ In Life
  4. Aasif Sheikh's Improvised Jokes On 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai' Sets Became Fan Favourites
  5. Arbaaz Khan Returns With Season 2 Of Hit Chat Series ‘The Invincibles With Arbaaz Khan’
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  2. Afghanistan Vs South Africa, Trinidad Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During RSA Vs AFG T20 World Cup Semi-Final Match?
  3. NED Vs AUT, UEFA Euro 2024: Late Sabitzer Strike Helps Austria Sit On Top Of Group D - In Pics
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: IOA To Hike Monetary Rewards For Medallists: Report
  5. Euro 2024: Southgate Urges England Supporters To 'Stay With The Team' Amid Criticism
World News
  1. Kenya Protest: At Least 5 Dead, Part Of Parliament Building Burnt, President Terms It 'Security Threat' | Details
  2. 'I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant': Wrongly Jailed Indian Woman, Ex-UK Post Office Manager, Rejects Apology
  3. In Message To India, Pak Deputy PM Dar Says His Country Doesn’t Believe In ‘Perpetual Hostility’
  4. US: Gunman Shoots 5 Dead At Apartments Near Vegas Before Killing Self
  5. North Korea's Latest Missile Test Likely Failed: South Korea's Military
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Om Birla VS K Suresh: Historic Lok Sabha Speaker Election Today | Parliament Updates
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Argentina Beat Chile In Copa America 2024; SL-W Eye Series Win Against WI-W In 2nd T20I
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 4 Dead As Retaining Wall Collapses On House In Mangaluru; Sensex Hits New High In Early Trade