Kush also mentioned that he likes to maintain privacy and just because he wasn’t seen does not mean that he did not attend the wedding. He also stated that their family is going through a ‘sensitive’ time, and he always wishes for the best for his sister. He continued, “It’s just that I am a private individual, and I am not seen that much, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there. I was present, and I have only good wishes for my sister and will always wish her well.”