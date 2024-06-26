Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding continues to be the talk of the town even after the celebrations have wrapped up. Earlier it was reported that Sonakshi’s brothers – Luv and Kussh - had skipped her wedding. However, in a recent interview, Kussh Sinha has quashed those rumours and has confirmed that he was a part of her sister’s wedding celebration.
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Kussh Sinha confirmed that he had attended Sonakshi Sinha’s wedding. He dismissed the false reports and mentioned that a few news publications had images of him from his sister’s wedding. He said, “I have already seen people publishing inaccurate information. It started with an article in a leading portal that had a quote from an unnamed source. I am not sure who’s doing all this right now and where it’s coming from. But a few houses have my images (from the night).”
Kush also mentioned that he likes to maintain privacy and just because he wasn’t seen does not mean that he did not attend the wedding. He also stated that their family is going through a ‘sensitive’ time, and he always wishes for the best for his sister. He continued, “It’s just that I am a private individual, and I am not seen that much, but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there. I was present, and I have only good wishes for my sister and will always wish her well.”
In an earlier interview, Luv Sinha was asked about his absence from Sonakshi’s wedding. He mentioned that he needs a ‘day or two.’ He said, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”
Sonakshi and Zaheer tied the knot after dating each other for seven years. The couple opted for a registered marriage at their house which was followed by a star-studded celebration at Mumbai’s Bastian.