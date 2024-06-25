Art & Entertainment

Zaheer Iqbal 'Gifts' Swanky BMW i7 To Wife Sonakshi Sinha; Video Goes Viral

Actor Zaheer Iqbal, who recently tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend and Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha, has reportedly gifted her a BMW i7 electric sedan worth over Rs 2 crore.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at their civil wedding.
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal at their civil wedding. Photo: Instagram


A viral video shows the newly-wed couple arriving in a lavish BMW for their reception night at Bastian, a restaurant on Linking Road, Mumbai, famous for its Asian-inspired modernist cuisine. The clip shows Sonakshi and Zaheer holding hands while sitting on the backseat of the car. According to the media reports, Zaheer gifted his wife the BMW i7 electric sedan worth over Rs 2 crore.

The duo tied the knot on June 23 in a civil marriage at Sonakshi's new apartment in Bandra West, Mumbai. Reportedly, the 'Heeramandi' actress purchased the lavish apartment on the 36th floor in September last year. The sea-facing apartment is spread across 4,210.87 sq ft and reportedly cost Rs 11 crore. On the work front, Sonakshi has the horror comedy 'Kakuda' in the pipeline. Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala under RSVP Movies, the film stars also Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem in key roles. Sonakshi also has 'Nikita Roy and The Book of Darkness' in her kitty.

