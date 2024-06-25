Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on Sunday, June 23, after dating for seven years. The couple got married in the presence of their family members and industry colleagues. However, everyone was quick to notice the absence of Sonakshi’s brothers Luv Sinha and Kush Sinha. Their absence added to the rumours of a discord between the siblings after Sonakshi’s decision to get married to Zaheer.
In fact, both Luv and Kush were not seen anywhere in the wedding festivities, the photos and videos of which have emerged online. Now, a source close to the development reportedly told Hindustan Times, “Sonakshi’s parents attended the wedding, and were naturally elated about the day. However, her brothers didn’t come to the wedding as well as the reception. The photographers didn't spot the two entering the venue, till the very end. And everyone found it to be really weird”.
In fact, when the daily reached out to Luv about his absence, he didn’t avoid the question, and said, “Please give it a day or two. I’ll respond to your question then if I feel I can. Thank you for asking.”
Not to miss, earlier Luv Sinha had reacted to the reports of her sister’s wedding while speaking to ETimes. He had said at the time, “I’m out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it’s regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter.” Meanwhile, it cannot go unnoticed that Sonakshi's close friend actor Saqib Saleem took on the brother duties at her wedding. In a video that went viral, Sonakshi is seen walking beneath a traditional ‘phoolon ka chaddar’, with Saqib holding one end of the canopy.
Sonakshi’s wedding with Zaheer was attended by her parents, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam. And social media users ended up wondering about her brothers. While one wrote, "Where are her own brothers?" another questioned, "Where are her family members?"
After dating for seven years, Sonakshi and Zaheer took the plunge in a civil marriage ceremony at the former’s home in Bandra, Mumbai. Despite speculations, Sonakshi’s father Shatrughan Sinha and mother Poonam Sinha were right there along with Zaheer’s parents to give their blessings. The couple then hosted a star-studded reception in Mumbai on Sunday evening.