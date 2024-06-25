Not to miss, earlier Luv Sinha had reacted to the reports of her sister’s wedding while speaking to ETimes. He had said at the time, “I’m out of Mumbai at the moment, and if it’s regarding the news published, I have no comment or involvement in the matter.” Meanwhile, it cannot go unnoticed that Sonakshi's close friend actor Saqib Saleem took on the brother duties at her wedding. In a video that went viral, Sonakshi is seen walking beneath a traditional ‘phoolon ka chaddar’, with Saqib holding one end of the canopy.