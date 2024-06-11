Art & Entertainment

Sonakshi Sinha's Brother Luv Reacts To Her Wedding Reports With Zaheer Iqbal: It’s Better If You...

After Shatrughan Sinha, now Sonakshi Sinha's brother Luv has reacted to the reports of her wedding with boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal.

Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha's brother reacts to her wedding reports with Zaheer Iqbal Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are reportedly are set to tie the knot on June 23. Reportedly, the wedding invitations have already been sent to their family members and close ones. Sonakshi's brother Luv has reacted to the wedding reports. Here's what he said.

When Hindustan Times contacted Luv Sinha to know his reaction on Sonakshi and Zaheer's wedding reports, he refrained from commenting on it and asked to reach out to his sister to know about the wedding.

He said, “I won’t be commenting. It’s better if you reach out to Sonakshi or the other person. All I can say is I have nothing to say on this matter''.

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal
Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal Photo: X
info_icon

Sonakshi's father actor-politcian Shatrughan Sinha informed Zoom that Sonakshi hasn't informed him and his wife about the wedding. He added, ''If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always. We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constituional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions''.

Sonakshi Sinha - Instagram
Sonakshi Sinha Reacts To Questions About Her Wedding, Says 'It's Nobody's Business'

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The 'Heeramandi' actress also reacted to her wedding reports. In an interview with iDiva, she said, “I get asked about it all the time, and now, it’s like it goes in one ear and out the other. Firstly, it’s nobody’s business. Secondly, it is my choice, so I don’t know why people are so concerned about it.”

Sonakshi also said that more than her parents, people ask her about her marriage and she finds it very funny. ''Now, I am just used to it. It doesn’t bother me. People are curious… what can we do about it?”, she added.

null - null
Shatrughan Sinha Finally Breaks Silence On Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding Rumours With Zaheer Iqbal

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Sonakshi and Zaheer are rumoured to be in a relationship since 2020.

