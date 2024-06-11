Sonakshi's father actor-politcian Shatrughan Sinha informed Zoom that Sonakshi hasn't informed him and his wife about the wedding. He added, ''If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her happiness always. We trust her judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constituional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions''.