Watch: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Exudes Relaxed Vibes As She Leaves Restaurant With Her Mother

Deepika Padukone was spotted leaving a restaurant with her mother, Ujjala. The video has gone viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
Ever since Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh announced that they are welcoming their first child, all eyes are on the couple. Recently, Deepika Padukone was seen hanging out with her mother for dinner. The pictures and videos from her outing have gone viral and fans cannot stop gushing over how the actor is glowing as she gets ready to hop on to the new phase of her life.

In a viral video shared by paparazzo Varinder Chawla, Deepika Padukone can be seen exiting a restaurant with her family members. The actor is seen dressed in a black dress with a denim jacket and sneakers. She has kept her makeup and accessories to a minimum. Along with the actor, her mother Ujjala Padukone, was also seen behind her. Her mother was spotted in a golden satin shirt and denims. Deepika moved from the restaurant to her SUV. Her baby bump was hidden from her jacket.

Take a look at the viral video here.

The video has fetched over 6K likes. Reacting to the video, one fan commented, “How can she always look this beautiful so effortlessly I’m actually jealous, but I also admire her sooooo much.” A second fan wrote, “How does it feel to have a friend who is a superstar like Deepika Padukone???? I mean being close to her, eating at the same restaurant, and laughing together.” A third fan mentioned, “Yarr Deepika kitni acchi na na wo apni made k sath kaise acche se behave kar rahi hai uske hath padk kar chl rahi hai.”

Recently, the actor was spotted in a new campaign for Cartier. Before that, she was seen at a beauty event where she looked radiant in a yellow dress. On the work front, the actor will be next seen in ‘Singham Again’ where she will be sharing the screen with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ajay Devgn.  

