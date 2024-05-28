Art & Entertainment

Watch: Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone Looks Radiant In New Campaign For Jewellery Brand Cartier

Deepika Padukone's stunning appearance as she wears the ornaments has gone viral on social media.

Deepika Padukone For Cartier


Cartier, the legendary French luxury-goods conglomerate, has finally revealed its new Nature Sauvage High Jewellery collection. As part of its promotions, the brand has released a new advertisement and it features none other than Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone. In the commercial, the actress looks elegant in five different outfits of varied shades, and in each of her looks, she adorns Cartier jewellery inspired by various animals.

The commercial is only 15 seconds long but it has gone viral on social media, thanks to Deepika’s looks and the way she exudes charm in Cartier ornaments. Several netizens commented on it. While one wrote that Deepika should feature in an Indian remake of the 2015 American comedy-drama ‘The Intern’, another one commented, “She looks gorgeous. Mother mothering.”

Deepika was on board as brand’s global ambassador in 2022, and talking about the new collection, the actress told Harper’s Bazaar India, “The collection presents a theatre of apparitions, where precious animals are parading. It is almost as if the different animal characters in the collection are the actors of the collection, playing with graphics and optical illusions in an imaginary world.”

“It reveals a variety of animals from Cartier’s previous collections, but I didn’t discover (them) before. One of the pendants can be transformed into a turtle brooch. It is very playful; the pieces have some incredible craftsmanship and exceptional stones,” she said, adding, “My favourite piece is the Koaga necklace, inspired by the zebra. The zebra really comes to life by the stylised lines of the design and the black and white are contrasted by an impressive pear-shaped rubellite.”

Deepika was last seen in ‘Fighter’ and is expecting her first child with husband Ranveer Singh.

