Mom-To-Be Deepika Padukone's 'Sunshine' Gown Sold Out Within 20 Minutes For Rs 34,000 At A Charity Sale

In just 20 minutes, the 'empire cut cotton midi with a dramatic flair' gown was completely sold out for a whopping amount of Rs 34,000.

Deepika Padukone
Bollywood icon Deepika Padukone, who’s eagerly awaiting the arrival of her first child with Ranveer Singh, graced Mumbai on Friday, donning a stunning yellow flowy dress that complemented her radiant pregnancy glow. The actress graced the launch of her skincare brand 82°E at a beauty store, which also marked her first official public appearance after announcing her pregnancy.

Just 72 hours after her participation in the ‘Fresh off the Rack’ charity initiative, the ‘Bajirao Mastani’ actress decided to list the gown, designed by Gauri and Nainika, for sale on her ‘Deepika Padukone Closet’ segment. All proceeds from the sale will be directed to her own foundation, Live Love Laugh.

Sharing photos of her in the yellow gown in a reel, she captioned it, “Fresh Off The Rack! Who’s getting their hands on this one!? As always, proceeds support @tlllfoundation initiatives. Visit www.thelivelovelaughfoundation.org/find-help/helplines for a list of verified helpline resources.”

And, the response was overwhelming. In just 20 minutes, the ‘empire cut cotton midi with a dramatic flair’ gown was completely sold out for a whopping amount of Rs 34,000. The fashion icon shared a photo with ‘sold out’ written on it, tagging the recipient of the gown. It serves as a testament to her immense popularity and the deep admiration her fans hold for her.

Deepika Padukones Story
Deepika Padukone's Story
Recently, Padukone shared a reel from the event in the yellow dress, in which she was in a “sunshine state of mind.” Not only her huge fan following, but even her husband-actor Ranveer Singh was captivated by how stunning she looked in the dress. He even shut down trolls commenting on her recent appearances regarding her pregnancy and baby bump.

Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone Exudes Pregnancy Glow In Her First Public Appearance After Recent Trolling

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The rapid sell-out is not just about fashion; it’s also about making a meaningful impact, and supporting a good cause.

