After Archiving Wedding Pics With Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Celebrates Beauty Of His 'Sunshine'

Actor Ranveer Singh on Saturday appreciated the beauty of his wife and soon-to-be mom, Deepika Padukone, a.k.a his 'sunshine', saying, 'buri nazar wale tera moonh kala'.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
An avid social media user, Ranveer, who is known for his fun and quirky posts, took to Instagram stories and shared a series of pictures of his ladylove, Deepika. This is Ranveer's first post for Deepika, post May 7, when he was in the headlines for archiving the wedding pictures with Deepika from his Instagram account.

Ranveers Instagram Story for Deepika Padukone
Ranveer's Instagram Story for Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
The snaps show Deepika wearing a yellow sleeveless gown, flaunting her pregnancy glow and baby bump. The 'Chennai Express' actress opted for a minimal makeup look and tied her hair in a low bun. She accessorised the look with small pearls and diamond earrings. The series of posts are captioned: "My sunshine", "Ufff! Kya karun main? Marr jaun?" and "Buri nazar wale tera moonh kala."

Ranveers Instagram Story for Deepika Padukone
Ranveer's Instagram Story for Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
The couple tied the knot in November 2018, in both traditional Konkani and Sindhi ceremonies, in Italy. They are expecting their first baby together. On the professional front, Ranveer next has action drama 'Singham Again' with Deepika in the pipeline, directed by Rohit Shetty. Deepika also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' in the kitty.

