Deepika Padukone Exudes Pregnancy Glow In Her First Public Appearance After Recent Trolling

Deepika Padukone attended an event of her skincare brand in Mumbai today, in a bright yellow dress.

Instagram
Deepika Padukone Photo: Instagram
Actress Deepika Padukone made our Friday morning bright with her pics in a sunny yellow dress. She stepped out in the city today for an event of her skincare brand. Before that, she did a photoshoot wearing the flowy dress which is perfect for summer. The pics and videos from the event have gone viral on social media. 

In one of the videos shared on a paparazzo's Instagram handle, mom-to-be Deepika Padukone was seen entering the location in the sleeveless long yellow dress. She greeted everyone with a warm smile and made her way to the venue. The diva tied her hair in a bun and for accessories, the actress just wore a pair of diamond earrings and some rings on her fingers. She kept her makeup minimal, wearing only light shade lip colour and eyeshadow.

Have a look at the videos here.

The gorgeous actress was seen radiating pregnancy glow as he flaunted her baby bump.

It was Deepika's first appearance post she got trolled for her body recently. On Monday, May 20, Deepika and Ranveer Singh stepped out to cast their votes in Mumbai. Her baby bump was visible in all pics and videos. As soon as their videos went viral, Deepika got trolled. A section of netizens shared nasty comments on her body and pregnancy. The 'Pathaan' actress is yet to comment but celebs like Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt and Shruti Seth among others slammed the haters.

Deepika and Ranveer are expecting their first child in September this year. The couple tied the knot in November, 2018.

On the work front, Deepika Padukone will be seen in 'Singham Again' as Lady Singham. The Rohit Shetty directorial also stars Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan among others. She also has Nag Ashwin's sci-fi epic drama 'Kalki 2898 AD'. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani. The movie is all set to hit the screens on June 27, 2024.

