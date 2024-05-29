Actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most versatile actors we have in Bollywood. Deepika, over the years, has delivered some stellar performances and has also represented India on global platforms. She has achieved a lot in her career and now the diva has added another feather to her cap. The actress has secured the top position on IMDb’s list of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade. This is indeed a remarkable milestone for Deepika.