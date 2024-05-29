Actress Deepika Padukone is one of the most versatile actors we have in Bollywood. Deepika, over the years, has delivered some stellar performances and has also represented India on global platforms. She has achieved a lot in her career and now the diva has added another feather to her cap. The actress has secured the top position on IMDb’s list of the Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade. This is indeed a remarkable milestone for Deepika.
As per a report in Hindustan Times, Deepika expressed her happiness as she said, “I’m deeply grateful to be included in a list that captures the sentiment of a global audience''. She added, ''IMDb stands as a beacon of credibility, reflecting the true pulse of people's passion, interests, and preferences.''
She continued, ''This recognition is truly humbling and inspires me to continue connecting with and reciprocating the love I receive from audiences, both on and off screen, with authenticity and purpose.”
IMDb India shared the news on social media. An excerpt from their post read: ''The Top 100 Most Viewed Indian Stars of the Last Decade on IMDb list is based on the IMDb weekly rankings from January 2014 through April 2024. These rankings are determined by the actual page views of the more than 250 million monthly visitors to IMDb worldwide (sic)''.
As per the list, Shah Rukh Khan holds the second position and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stands at third while Alia Bhatt is at fourth followed by Irrfan Khan, Aamir Khan, Sushant Singh Rajput, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Akshay Kumar.
In her career of 17 years in Bollywood, Deepika worked in almost all genres. She made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with 'Om Shanti Om'. Then she appeared in movies like 'Chennai Express', 'Piku, 'Bajirao Mastani', 'Padmaavat', 'Chhapaak', 'Gehraiyaan' and 'Pathaan' among others. She also made her Hollywood debut in 2017 action thriller 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' opposite Vin Diesel.