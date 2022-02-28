Watch: Kajal Aggarwal Gives Fitness Goals By Sharing A Pregnancy Workout Video

Actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is expecting her first child with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, shared a video of herself working out at the gym on Instagram. She shared the secret to her pregnancy fitness and encouraged other pregnant women to exercise as well. During her pregnancy, the actress revealed the exercises that helped her become a fitter version of herself. She also stressed the importance of exercising during this time.

Aggarwal provided Monday workout motivation for her fans on February 28. In a lavender sports bra, workout tights, and a jacket, the actress performs a mix of aerobic exercises, pilates, and barre training. With the short clip, the star flaunted her baby bump, nailed the workout routine, and inspired all to-be-moms on how to keep themselves fit during the pregnancy.

The actress also wrote a note about her workout routine and the importance of exercising while pregnant. A part of her note read, “I have always been a very active person and worked out my whole life. Pregnancy is a different ball game! All women who are pregnant without complications should be encouraged to participate in aerobic and strength conditioning exercises as part of a healthy lifestyle during their pregnancy (sic).”

Aggarwal and her husband, businessman Gautam Kitchlu, recently hosted an intimate baby shower for their family members. For the occasion, the actress wore a stunning red brocade silk saree with a sleeveless blouse. Pictures from the event went viral on social media.

For the unversed, the couple, in a New Year's post, confirmed the pregnancy. In October 2020, the duo married in Mumbai in front of close friends and family.