Watch: Anisha Padukone Calls Deepika-Ranveer Expecting First Child 'A Great Feeling', Reveals Who's Going To Spoil The Baby

Celebrity couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are preparing for a new chapter in their lives. The two are gearing up to embrace parenthood. The couple, who shared this joyful news with their fans last month, received warm wishes from fans and celebrities alike. In response to this wonderful announcement, Deepika’s sister, Anisha Padukone, shared her heartfelt sentiments about the imminent arrival of the newest family member.
When inquired about her emotions regarding becoming an aunt, during a conversation with MyFitness on iDiva, Anisha expressed, “Great, great… first-time feeling.”
Going further when she was asked about who she thinks would spoil the baby the most; she said it’s a “tough one” to answer. “I want to say Ranveer but I have a sneaky feeling that my parents (Prakash Padukone and Ujjala Padukone) are also going to be right up there.” She also confessed that she just might end up ‘spoiling’ their baby.
As for the couple, they tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony in Lake Como, Italy in 2018, after being in a relationship for six years. They took to their social media handles on February 29 to jointly share the news of Deepika’s pregnancy.
Back in January, in a conversation with Vogue Singapore, the actress had shed light on starting a family and welcoming parenthood. “Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family… My family keeps me grounded and Ranveer and I hope to inculcate the same values in our children.”
Meanwhile, work-wise, Deepika has a bunch of projects lined up her way. She will be seen opposite Prabhas in ‘Kalki 2989 AD.’ She will also be working with Amitabh Bachchan on the Hindi remake of ‘The Intern.’ As for Ranveer, he will be seen in ‘Don 3’ alongside Kiara Advani. The couple will also share screen space in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again.’