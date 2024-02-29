Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy With An Adorable Post

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood. They will soon welcome their first child. Since few days there have been reports of Deepika's pregnancy. Now, the couple has confirmed the good news with their fans on social media. On Thursday, February 29, Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint post on their Instagram handles. They shared a picture where it is written 'September 2024' which indicates that Deepika is due in September.
Deepika and Ranveer captioned the post with folded hands and an evil eye emojis.
Congratulatory messages poured in for Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh as soon as they shared the news of their pregnancy. Kriti Sanon wrote, ''Omg!!!! Congratulations you two!!! ❤❤❤❤🤗🤗'', Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann Khurrana and Varun Dhawan among others congratulated the couple. Neha Dhupia wrote, ''Congratulations guys! Welcome to the best hood ever …'' while Angad Bedi commented, ''Congratulations ennoy the best journey of life ever''. ''Your best production yet!!!! So so happy for you both… congratulations ❤❤❤,'' wrote Sonakshi Sinha.
A few days back, The Week reported that Deepika is in her second trimester. The speculations around Deepika Padukone's pregnancy started doing the rounds during her appearance in BAFTA 2024. Fans noticed that she was seen hiding her midriff in a shimmery saree at the red carpet of 77th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTA).
Earlier, in an interview with Vogue Singapore, when the 'Pathaan' actress was asked about her plans to become a mother, she had said, "Absolutely. Ranveer and I love children. We look forward to the day when we will start our own family."
Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in November 2018 at Italy's Lake Como. The exchanged wedding vows in both South Indian and Sindhi traditions
Work-wise, Deepika will be seen in 'Kalki 2898 AD' and 'Singham Again' while Ranveer has 'Singham Again' where he is reprising his role of Simmba. He also has Farhan Akhtar's 'Don 3' with Kiara Advani. It will release in 2025.