Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Announce Pregnancy With An Adorable Post

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are all set to embrace parenthood. They will soon welcome their first child. Since few days there have been reports of Deepika's pregnancy. Now, the couple has confirmed the good news with their fans on social media. On Thursday, February 29, Deepika and Ranveer shared a joint post on their Instagram handles. They shared a picture where it is written 'September 2024' which indicates that Deepika is due in September.