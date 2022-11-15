Ranveer Singh Shares His Equation With Sister-in-law Anisha Padukone, The Reason Behind Their fight

Actor Ranveer Singh is a die-hard sports fanatic just like cinema and if you have scrolled his social media account, you would have seen that he recently visited the US to take part in the NBA All-Star Game and later to the UK for a tour with the English Premier League. But Ranveer is not only the football lover in his family but his sister-in-law Anisha Padukone too.

Time and again, Ranveer has shared his equation with Anisha and how they often share likes and dislikes. And the one thing that becomes the reason for their fight is their choice of football club. Ranveer is a die-hard Arsenal fan while Anisha supports Manchester United.

In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Ranveer reveals that when the two teams face off, things can get heated at home.

“What’s football without a little bit of banter? Fortunately, my best friends are Arsenal fans. One of my best friends is a Barcelona fan, so there is a lot of smack talk. We are on WhatsApp groups where we are going on about Manchester United fans. Banter is all part of the game and that’s the fun of it all. My sister-in-law is a Manchester United fan. So when we are sitting together watching Arsenal vs Man U, it’s always an interesting time. I lucked out that both my best friends are also Arsenal fans because things can get out of hand during banter,” says Ranveer.

The Premier League is completing 30 years this year and Ranveer says he has been a fan ever since he can remember. But he says his favourite memory was watching his team Arsenal play Liverpool live. “I think one of my greatest memories is watching Liverpool vs Arsenal live. It’s just that feeling of being in the stadium, that electric atmosphere, that frenzy, that euphoria. I have so many pictures and videos of those moments. I was watching it with my best friends. That was an epic memory,” he shares.

Ranveer is currently gearing up for the release of two of his films –‘Cirkus’ and ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’.