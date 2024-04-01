Viral Video: SS Rajamouli And His Wife Rama Grooving To Hit Song 'Andamaina Premarani' Is Pure Couple Goals

SS Rajamouli is not only an astute filmmaker but he is also a great dancer. The latest video is proof that the 'RRR' director is a fine dancer too. A video from an event has gone viral where Rajamouli was seen dancing with his wife Rama Rajamouli. It is from a Sangeet event of a wedding where the couple grooved to a song composed by AR Rahman.
In a video shared by their PR team, Rajamouli and Rama were seen dancing to the superhit song 'Andamaina Premarani' from Shankar’s 1994 film, 'Premikudu' starring Prabhu Deva and Nagma. Once the video was shared on social media, fans went gaga to see the 'Baahubali' director shaking a leg with his wife.
As per reports, the dance video is from Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry’s daughter’s sangeet ceremony.
On the work front, SS Rajamouli and his family recently visited Japan for 'RRR's special screening. The movie, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was a huge blockbuster that broke several records at the box office. It also won several international awards.
The filmmaker also attended a stage adaptation of 'RRR' by a 110-year-old Takarazuka company. He shared the pics and wrote, “Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show. ARIGATO GOZAIMASU. (Thank you)”
After the 'RRR' screening in Japan, Rajamouli also opened up about his upcoming film with Mahesh Babu. He said, “We started my next film. We completed the writing, we are in the pre-production process. But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked, the protagonist of the film is locked.”
“His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor. Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well,'' he added.