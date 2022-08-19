Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda and Bollywood actress Ananya Panday, who are currently in Bengaluru to promote their upcoming film 'Liger', paid tribute to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday.



Vijay and Ananya visited the Samadhi of Puneeth Rajkumar located within the premises of Kanteerava stadium and paid a floral tribute to the late actor.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pande pay tribute to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. IANS



The pictures of Vijay and Ananya paying their respects to the late star have now gone viral on social media.



Later on Friday, the actors will promote their film at Mantri Mall in Bengaluru.



Director Puri Jagannath, actress Charmee are also expected to join them for the promotion.



'Liger' will release on August 25.

[With Inputs From IANS]