Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Panday Pay Tribute To Kannada Superstar Puneeth Rajkumar

Telugu superstar Vijaya Deverakonda and Bollywwod actress Ananya Panday, who are currently in Bengaluru to promote their upcoming film 'Liger', paid tribute to late Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar on Friday.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey
Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pandey Instagram/@thedeverakonda

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 6:23 pm

Vijay and Ananya visited the Samadhi of Puneeth Rajkumar located within the premises of Kanteerava stadium and paid a floral tribute to the late actor.

Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pande pay tribute to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar.
Vijay Deverakonda, Ananya Pande pay tribute to Kannada superstar Puneeth Rajkumar. IANS


The pictures of Vijay and Ananya paying their respects to the late star have now gone viral on social media.

Later on Friday, the actors will promote their film at Mantri Mall in Bengaluru.

Director Puri Jagannath, actress Charmee are also expected to join them for the promotion.

'Liger' will release on August 25.

[With Inputs From IANS]

