Vijay Deverakonda On His Relationship Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna: Both Of Us Joke About It

Vijay Deverakonda recently revealed that while his relationship rumours would initially affect him and Rashmika, both actors have now become immune.

Updated: 19 Aug 2022 5:42 pm

Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy promoting her big Bollywood debut film ‘Liger’ along with Ananya Panday. While he is making the right noise with his professional choices, he has also been in the news lately over his rumoured relationship with ‘Pushpa' actor Rashmika Mandanna. 

The talk about his relationship with Rashmika was recently triggered when the actor appeared on Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karan 7’ with Ananya, his ‘Liger’ co-star. In fact, Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan’s recent appearances on the show, too, fuelled the rumours of their relationship.

Now in an interview with News18, Vijay has said that he has become immune to such rumours. “Initially, when things spiralled out of control, we (Rashmika and I) spoke about it because we were new in the industry and weren’t aware of all these things. But with time, we have become used to all the chatter and gossip about the speculations with our personal lives. I never had to pick up a call and clarify anything (with Rashmika). Sometimes when we meet or something happens, we joke about it. It has never reached a point where I have to clarify something with anyone."

He said that he has started accepting talks about his personal life as collateral damage of his job as an actor. “I am a public figure and people love you and want to know more about you and they are interested in your personal lives. There are businesses that run on feeding gossip. If they don’t get anything for that day, then I become the talking point and I am okay with it. I would rather be somebody and have these rumours written about me than be a nobody and have nothing written about me," he said. The ‘Arjun Reddy’, however, said that it is his family that gets affected more than him.

Meanwhile, ‘Liger’ is slated to release on August 25, 2022.

