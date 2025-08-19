The special screening of Parineeta was attended by Vidya Balan, Rekha, Dia Mirza and others
Vidya was seen performing the Dhanuchi Naach at the event
The restored version of the film will be re-released across India on August 29
Parineeta, which marks Vidya Balan's debut, completed 20 years this June. On Monday, there was a re-release event of the film in Mumbai, which marked the reunion of the film's team, including Vidya, Dia Mirza, Rekha, Shreya Ghoshal, and Vidhu Vinod Chopra, among others.
From Rekha and Vidya hugging each other to the latter touching the veteran actress's feet, there were several highlights from the special screening event, but one moment stole the show, which was Balan's energetic Dhunuchi Naach.
Vidya Balan performs Dhunuchi Naach at Parineeta screening
Vidya donned a gorgeous red saree with a golden border for the star-studded event. She performed the traditional Dhunuchi Naach on the red carpet. For the unversed, this dance is performed during Durga Puja celebrations, especially on Bijoya Dashami, the last day of the festival.
In a video that has gone viral, Vidya can be seen gracefully performing the dance steps in front of the paparazzi, and everyone cheered for the actress. She was joined by Chopra.
In another video, Balan and Chopra were seen dancing to the iconic song of the film, Kaisi Paheli Zindagani. Music director Shantanu Moitra was also present at the event.
PVR INOX and Vinod Chopra Films recently announced that the restored version of Parineeta will be re-released across India starting August 29, 2025, for one week.
Directed by late Pradeep Sarkar, the film also starred Saif Ali Khan and Sanjay Dutt in key roles. Raima Sen and Sabyasachi Chakraborty were also part of the cast.
Parineeta was the Hindi adaptation of Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay’s 1914 Bengali novel of the same name.
The film not only celebrates its two decades with its re-release, but also celebrates 20 years of Vidya Balan’s journey in Indian cinema and five decades of Vinod Chopra Films.