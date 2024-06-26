Art & Entertainment

Varun Dhawan-Starrer ‘Baby John’ Locked For Christmas 2024 Release

Actor Varun Dhawan’s upcoming actioner ‘Baby John’ will now be released on the occasion of Christmas, December 25, 2024.

Varun Dhawan
Varun Dhawan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Varun Dhawan’s upcoming actioner ‘Baby John’ will now be released on the occasion of Christmas, December 25, 2024.

The film, which is directed by Kalees, was earlier scheduled to release on May 31. The movie is pushed to a later date given the heavy reliance on visual effects and action sequences, read a statement. Varun took to Instagram, where he shared a new poster of the film. In the image, he is surrounded by several men. The actor, who looks fierce and angry, seems to be ready to take on them.

“Christmas this year just got merrier. Brace yourself for Baby John releasing on December 25,” he wrote in the caption. The film marks the Hindi film debut of actress Keerthy Suresh and also features Wamiqa Gabbi, who is making her silver screen debut. The cast also includes names such as Jackie Shroff and Rajpal Yadav in the action entertainer. The music for the film is given by S Thaman. Jio Studios Presents, ‘Baby John’ in association with Atlee and Cine1 Studios. A for Apple Studios and Cine1 Studios Production, the film is produced by Murad Khetani, Priya Atlee and Jyoti Deshpande.

'Baby John’ is set to theatrically release on December 25, 2024. On Tuesday, Varun shared a video of doing yoga to treat his stiff shoulders and chest muscles. In the clip, he was seen stretching for stiff muscles and doing several asanas but under the guidance of his instructor. “Yoga - stretch to be the best. Yes, that's been the most beneficial healing element in my life. Iv had very stiff shoulders and chest muscles for a long time (sic),” he wrote.

"These asanas have really helped open me up and helped my digestion and sleep. It’s taken me a long time to reach here under the supervision of my teacher (sic),” the actor added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Budget Date 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman To Present Her 7th Union Budget In July | Details
  2. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General
  3. Rain Likely To Bring Relief From Heat In Delhi As Southwest Monsoon Advances Across Country: IMD
  4. Oppn Alliance Boycotts CM’s Tea Party On Eve Of Maharashtra Monsoon Session
  5. Leader Of Opposition: Rahul Gandhi Can Now Take Part In Appointment Of CBI Chief, EC Head, And Others| Details
Entertainment News
  1. Junaid Khan Shares His Father Aamir Khan's Reaction To His Debut Film 'Maharaj': He Quite Liked It
  2. Chunky Panday Reveals He Has Seen Some Producers Who Resemble His Character In 'Industry'
  3. Murlikant Petkar Praises ‘Chandu Champion’ Makers: Never Envisioned My Story Reaching Such A Wide Audience
  4. Varun Dhawan-Starrer ‘Baby John’ Locked For Christmas 2024 Release
  5. 'Indian 2' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan Is Back As Senapathy To Get Rid Of The Rot In The System
Sports News
  1. IND Vs ENG Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Key Stats, Weather And Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
  2. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. ARG Vs CHI, Copa America 2024: Lionel Messi Reveals Hamstring Issue After Argentina's Win Over Chile
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. IND Vs ENG, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Final 2: Should India Tinker With Virat Kohli's Batting Position?
World News
  1. Pope Calls Drug Traffickers 'Murderers,' Blasts Liberalisation Laws As 'Fantasy' At UN Event
  2. Pakistan: Karachi On Alert As 'Mysterious Death' Toll Reaches 22
  3. Abraham Lincoln's Wax Statue Melts In Washington DC Heat
  4. Black Bear Euthanized After Entering Concession Stand At Gatlinburg Park
  5. ICC Issuing Verdicts In Trial Of Alleged Islamic Extremist Charged With Atrocities In Mali
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Today World Sports News LIVE: Indian Hockey Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26, LIVE: 1 Terrorist Killed In Doda Encounter; NATO Appoints Dutch PM As Next Secy General