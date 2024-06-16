Varun Dhawan Drops First Glimpse Of Daughter; Says He Couldn't Be Happier To Be A 'Girl Dad'

The post left the internet in awe of Varun's love for his newborn daughter. A fan commented: "Awww... she's the luckiest little girl, our choti princess." Another user said: "We are so happy for you." A fan added: "I melted at the first slide and then I swiped and lost it." Varun and Natasha got married in January 2021 in Alibaug. On the acting front, Varun last appeared in the romantic drama 'Bawaal', directed by Nitesh Tiwari, starring Janhvi Kapoor. He also had a cameo in the horror comedy 'Munjya'. He is set to play the lead in 'Baby John', an action drama directed by Kalees and produced by Jio Studios, featuring Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi, Jackie Shroff, and Sanya Malhotra. Varun also has 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari' and 'Citadel: Honey Bunny' in his upcoming projects.