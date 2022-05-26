Urvashi Rautela 'Freaked Out' After Leonardo DiCaprio Complimented Her At Cannes

Actress Urvashi Rautela revealed that when Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio complimented her on the Cannes 2022 red carpet, she got emotional. The actress freaked out when she was complimented by DiCaprio.

Speaking to news agency IANS, Rautela said, "I was freaking out and falling short of words after receiving compliments from Leonardo DiCaprio. I was so emotional and could feel happy tears in my eyes. At the same time, I was blushing too."

Rautela, who was crowned Miss Diva Universe 2015 and represented India at the Miss Universe 2015 contest, attended the 75th Cannes Film Festival screening of the film ‘Forever Young’.

She went on to say, "He also appreciated me as a very talented actress. I was waking up pinching myself. Did that really happen last night? Was I dreaming about the sweet moment? I think it just shows how even the younger actors want to be out there and inspires young actors to keep going, that's my memory of meeting him."

Rautela wore an all-black strapless gown on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Ali Younes designed the gown, which had stunning ruffles all over the bodice. The actress wore her hair in a tidy bun with a centre part and added a diamond choker and emerald drop earrings to complete her ensemble.

Rautela made her film debut with ‘Singh Saab the Great’ and Kannada film debut with ‘Mr. Airavata’. She has also appeared in Bollywood films such as 'Virgin Bhanupriya,' 'Pagalpanti,' and 'Hate Story 4’.