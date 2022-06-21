Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Art & Entertainment

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Compliments Adivi Sesh, Major Unnikrishnan's Parents On 'Major' Success

'Major' chronicles the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan and his sacrifice during the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai. Actor Adivi Sesh plays the titular role in the film and has received praise from critics and audiences alike for his performance.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Compliments Adivi Sesh, Major Unnikrishnan's Parents On 'Major' Success
Adivi Sesh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath Instagram

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 4:44 pm

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has congratulated actor Adivi Sesh on the success of his movie 'Major'. Sesh along with the parents of late Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan met Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow on Monday (June 20).

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Sesh showed 10 minutes of the film to the chief minister and also invited him to watch the entire movie. They discussed 'Major' at length and the CM congratulated them on making a great film and presented Sesh and Major Unnikrishnan's parents with a shawl and silver coin as a memento.

Sesh said, "I'm so overwhelmed with all the love that is pouring in for the film. People from all over the country are honouring Major Sandeep's memory and legacy and to us that is the biggest win. We recently met Yogi Adityanath ji and he had some wonderful things to say to me and Major Sandeep's parents. He presented us with a shawl and silver coin and also felt that Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's legacy is one that the world deserves to honour."

The pan-India actor not too long ago had also met with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to discuss the plans for the Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan Fund that will help CDS and NDA aspirants from remote corners of the country to receive the training, guidance and funding to pursue their dreams of serving the nation.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sesh Adivi (@adivisesh)

Related stories

What 'Major' Did Not Reveal: Major Sandeep Was Hugely Popular Among Girls!

Uddhav Thackeray Praises Adivi Sesh's 'Major' And The Valour Of 26/11 Martyr Sandeep Unnikrishnan

Major: Sandeep Unnikrishnan's Father Feels The Film Is A Good Reflection Of What They Have Suffered

Based on the life of Major  Unnikrishnan, the decorated NSG commando who perished while saving dozens during the 26/11 attacks, Sesh portrays the titular role and was unanimously praised by fans and audiences for portraying the Major with utmost dignity and grace.

Released in theatres on June 3, the bilingual film has been shot in Hindi and Telugu, and been released in Malayalam as well. Produced by Sony Pictures International Productions in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, 'Major' is directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, and stars Adivi Sesh, Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Revathi, Prakash Raj, Anish Kuruvilla and Murali Sharma.

[With Inputs From IANS]

Tags

Art & Entertainment Art And Entertainment Major The Movie Adivi Sesh Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan 26/11 Terror Attacks In Mumbai Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath UP CM Yogi Adityanath Adivi Sesh Yogi Adityanath
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Six Militants, Two Policemen Killed In Pakistan's Balochistan Province

Agnipath Applicants Expected To Give Undertaking They Didn't Participate In Protests, Arson

Agnipath Applicants Expected To Give Undertaking They Didn't Participate In Protests, Arson