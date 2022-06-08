Actor Adivi Sesh, whose recent bilingual release 'Major' is running steady at the box office, has announced the formation of a new fund in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. It will provide funds to Combined Defence Services (CDS) and National Defence Academy (NDA) aspirants across the country.

“After I am done promotion of #Major, we are going to start a fund in the name of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan that will provide fund to CDS & NDA aspirants across the country. Many people from small villages don’t have the understanding of applying for such examinations, they don’t have enough money to buy the textbooks, guides etc. We will make sure that any aspiring army student/aspirant gets proper guidance and funds to pursue their dream. Initiating funding by myself I am going to bring on boards my friends , my family, my coworkers, my co-actors and will ensure that Major Sandeep's legacy is one of the most sung legacy in India rather than unsung," he said at the announcement in Mumbai on June 8..

‘Major’ features Sesh in the lead role. It traces the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, a National Security Guard (NSG) commander, and his bravery and sacrifice in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The actor received an honorary medal from the Black Cat Commandos for his performance.

#Major is steady on Day 4 [Mon]... Multiplexes - especially at metros - are contributing to its biz... Eyes ₹ 7.5 cr [+/-] total in *Week 1*... Fri 1.10 cr, Sat 1.51 cr, Sun 2.05 cr, Mon 85 lacs. Total: ₹ 5.51 cr. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version. pic.twitter.com/7wA0qTOGtx — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 7, 2022

The film was released on June 3 and is continuing to perform well at the box office according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.