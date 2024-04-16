Art & Entertainment

'Udne Ki Aasha' Actor Kanwar Dhillon Reveals He Would Prefer 'A Simple, Basic Wedding'

Kanwar Dhillon, who plays Sachin in the show 'Udne Ki Aasha', gave a glimpse of his reel wedding look, and shared what he would prefer for his real wedding look.

Instagram
Kanwar Dhillon Photo: Instagram
The makers of the show recently dropped an intriguing promo, which gives the audience glimpses of Sachin and Sailee's (played by Neha Harsora) wedding that takes place under complex circumstances.

The wedding of Sachin and Sailee is going to be a simple Maharashtrian one filled with immense drama and twists and turns. The audience will witness Sailee clad in a yellow nauvari saree, while Sachin will be seen donning a white attire.

Talking about the same, Kanwar shared: "Sachin and Sailee are getting married, and with this, the show is all set to enter its main plot. It was quite fun to be a Marathi groom; this is the first time I'll be essaying this character. It was a different experience to perform the Maharashtrian rituals, and I enjoyed my look as a groom for the show."

"As Kanwar, I would prefer a simple and basic wedding. The audience should expect high-voltage drama and twists and turns in the show. The graph of the show is set to alter as two people who could not stand each other's presence now have to spend their whole lives together," he said.

Kanwar added: "With Sachin and Sailee's marriage, their lives and equations will change. It will be intriguing to witness what unfolds in the lives of Sachin and Sailee after their wedding."

'Udne Ki Aasha' depicts the tale of Sachin and Sailee, as well as the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, 'Udne Ki Aasha' airs on Star Plus at 9 p.m.

