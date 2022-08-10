Twinkle Khanna Praises Husband Akshay Kumar's ‘Raksha Bandhan’, Says ‘I Dare You To Leave The Theatre Dry-Eyed’

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is known for his back-to-back projects, will next be seen in Aanand L Rai’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’. The film, which is about the brother-sister bond, features Bhumi Pednekar along with Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Smrithi Srikanth and Deepika Khanna. Co-produced by Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, the film will battle it out at the box-office with Aamir Khan's much-awaited ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, which also stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Naga Chaitanya.

Now ahead of the ‘Raksha Bandhan’ release, the actor’s wife and the film’s co-producer Twinkle, has reviewed the film and given her thoughts about the Aanand L Rai directorial.

Sharing the trailer of the film, she wrote on Instagram, "Raksha Bandhan made me laugh in the first half and cry through the second,” adding that the film features a reality that we wish didn't exist. "A movie about the India we all pretend doesn't exist. A reality that we wish didn't exist. We have changed terms, from 'dowry' to 'gifts' but in homes across social-economic strata, variations of the custom loom large," she further wrote.

Furthemore, she praised the director and mentioned, "The wonderful Aanand Rai has skilfully built a world where siblings tease each other, support each other and ultimately triumph together. The challenge with altering mindsets is that these conversations circulate largely among the already-converted."

Last but not the least, the former actress-turned-writer dared the fans to leave the theatre without shedding a tear. "It's perhaps only cinema that has the power to burrow into the minds and hearts of people across the board. Raksha Bandhan may make you smile and crack up, but I dare you to leave the theatre dry-eyed," she wrote.