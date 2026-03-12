Timothée Chalamet Ballet Remark Sparks Reactions From Jamie Lee Curtis, Doja Cat

Summary of this article
A remark by Timothée Chalamet about ballet and opera has sparked widespread discussion across Hollywood, with actors, musicians, and classical performers weighing in on the future of traditional art forms.
The actor commented during a conversation at a town hall organised by Variety and CNN, where he reflected on the relevance of different forms of entertainment today. His remarks quickly circulated online and prompted responses from several well-known figures in the entertainment industry.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Charlie Puth respond
Among the first to react was Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis, who addressed the comment while speaking to The Hollywood Reporter. She described the remark as misguided but emphasised that the endurance of art forms should not be measured solely by their popularity at any given moment.
“His comments are silly, and I’m sorry that they’re going to be a bit of his legacy now,” Curtis said. She added that although audiences for ballet and opera may fluctuate over time, it does not diminish their cultural value.
persist despite industry changes. continue despite industry changes. “People still shoot on film, by the way,” she said.
Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth offered a broader perspective on social media, noting that contemporary music and cinema are deeply influenced by artistic traditions that came before them. According to him, even when an art form is not at the peak of its popularity, its influence often continues to shape modern creative work.
Doja Cat and Andrea Bocelli defend classical arts
The conversation also drew a strong response from Doja Cat, who criticised the idea that declining industry attention means audiences no longer care about classical performance.
In a now-deleted TikTok video, the singer argued that the passion of artists and audiences keeps these traditions alive. She said that dancers, singers, and viewers still care deeply about the art forms.
Renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli offered a more reflective response, suggesting that opera and ballet have survived for centuries because they connect with audiences on a deeper emotional level. Speaking to People, he described them as living artistic languages capable of moving audiences and bringing generations together.
Bocelli also said that Chalamet, as an artist, might one day discover the emotional depth these forms can offer.
What Timothée Chalamet said
During the town hall discussion with actor Matthew McConaughey, Chalamet spoke about the idea of promoting art forms that struggle to attract audiences. He said he admires artists who advocate for preserving certain media but believes that when people truly want to see something, they will naturally support it.
“I don’t want to be working in ballet, or opera, or things where it’s like, ‘Hey, keep this thing alive,’ even though no one cares about it anymore,” he said, while adding that he meant no disrespect to those working in the fields.
Realising the sensitivity of the remark, the actor later joked about losing a few viewers because of his comment. The discussion resurfaced at a time when Chalamet has been widely in the spotlight following his Best Actor nomination for the film Marty Supreme at the upcoming Academy Awards, scheduled to take place on March 15.