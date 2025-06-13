The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is renewed for Season 3 and it has generated excitement and eagerness among fans. Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla and Adam Young are the new cast members of the hit fantasy series.
The filming of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 3 began recently, at Shepperton Studios in the UK. As per a press release, Richardson will be a series regular, and Varla and Young will appear in recurring roles.
Richardson, the Canadian-born British actor is known for projects such as Daughter of the Bride, The Independent, and Jack London's Martin Eden.
Varla, the British actor, who also happens to be a singer appeared in Deep State, Will, Our Girl, Strike Back, Little Dorrit, and Silent Witness, among others.
Young is known for his roles in Two for Joy, EastEnders, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Sex Education, Royal Bastards: Rise of the Tudors, Romantic Getaway and Don’t Breathe 2.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is directed by International Emmy Award nominee, Charlotte Brändström. Directors Sanaa Hamri and Stefan Schwartz are also helming the series. The show is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Justin Doble, Kate Hazell, and executive producer-director Brändström. Matthew Penry-Davey is producer and Ally O’Leary, Tim Keene, and Andrew Lee are co-producers.
The first season of The Lord of the Rings premiered on Prime Video on September 1, 2022, followed by the sophomore on September 1, 2022. It ended with Charlie Vickers' Sauron accumulating an army of orcs and defeating the elves at Eregion. The Elves have decided to fight Sauron.