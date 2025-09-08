The Bads Of Bollywood Trailer: Aryan Khan's Show Promises Full-Throttle Entertainment With Cameos By Three Khans

The Bads of Bollywood trailer out: Aryan Khan's show stars Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Mona Singh, Raghav Juyal and more.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Bads of Bollywood trailer
The Bads of Bollywood trailer out Photo: Netflix
  • The Ba***ds of Bollywood will take us to the world of Bollywood, which is messy and flawed

  • The show marks Aryan Khan's directorial debut

  • It will premiere on Netflix on September 18

The trailer for Aryan Khan's directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood was unveiled today by Netflix. The seven-episode series shows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), as an ambitious newcomer who has big dreams. With his best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal), manager Sanya (Anya Singh), and his supportive family, mother Neeta Singh (Mona Singh), father Rajat Singh (Vijayant Kohli) and uncle Avtar (Manoj Pahwa), he puts his steps in the world of glitter and grit.

Nothing comes without a price. Aasmaan's biggest challenge is superstar Ajay Talvar (Bobby Deol), who decides to take him down when his daughter, newcomer Karishma (Sahher Bambba), is cast opposite Aasmaan in a film. Aasmaan fights back and makes a dashing comeback.

The trailer gives glimpses of cameos by Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. Salman Khan is also in the series, but he doesn't appear in the trailer. We got a glimpse of the superstar in the teaser. The Bads of Bollywood also has appearances by SS Rajamouli, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Badshah, Karan Johar, Disha Patani, and others.

Watch the trailer of The Bads of Bollywood here.

The music of the series has already struck a chord. The album is composed by Shashwat Sachdev, with Anirudh Ravichander and Ujwal Gupta serving as guest composers. The first track, Badli Si Hawa Hai, composed by Anirudh Ravichander and crooned by Arijit Singh and Amira Gill, has already been liked by music lovers, especially youngsters.

The show also stars Manish Chaudhari, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Gautami Kapoor, and Rajat Bedi.

It has been produced by Red Chillies Entertainments Pvt. Ltd, written by Aryan Khan, Bilal Siddiqi, Manav Chauhan, and created and directed by Aryan. Bonnie Jain and Akshat Verma are executive producers, and Siddiqi, Chauhan have served as co-creators.

The Bads of Bollywood is all set to premiere on Netflix on September 18, 2025.

