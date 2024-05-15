Television

Shiwani Chakraborty Reveals What 'Maati Se Bandhi Dor’ Makers Told Cast To Do

Actress Shiwani Chakraborty, who has bagged a role in the upcoming show ‘Maati Se Bandhi Dor', shared how the creative team’s approach was to keep the authenticity, and instructed the actors to be as natural as if they were in their homes.

TOI
Shiwani Chakraborty Photo: TOI
info_icon

Actress Shiwani Chakraborty, who has bagged a role in the upcoming show ‘Maati Se Bandhi Dor', shared how the creative team’s approach was to keep the authenticity, and instructed the actors to be as natural as if they were in their homes.

Shiwani, who was last seen in the show ‘Shravani’, talked about the USP of the upcoming show: “Our directorial team's approach is to keep the authenticity. So they have instructed actors to be as natural as if they were in their own homes. This authenticity in shot taking and scene gives our show a genuine feel, making it stand out from typical serial dramas.”

“While TV shows naturally have some dramatic elements, ours maintains a cinematic quality, providing a natural and authentic rural feel, which is also a USP of our show,” she shared.

Throwing more light on her role, Shiwani said: "I am playing the role of the elder sister of the female lead. My character is quite complex, with layers that viewers will enjoy. Each character in the show has their own unique flavour offering viewers different personalities and storylines to get into the essence of the show which revolves around the concept of ‘Maati’, symbolising the struggles, successes, and challenges faced by the characters.”

‘Maati se Bandhi Dor’ will be airing soon on Star Plus.

