Television

Rishi Saxena Took Some Time To Understand How To Play An 'Asexual Romantic' In 'Malhar'

Actor Rishi Saxena, who is all geared up for his upcoming film 'Malhar' shared that he is playing an asexual romantic in the movie, saying how it took some time for him to understand what it is.

Rishi Saxena
Rishi Saxena Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Rishi Saxena, who is all geared up for his upcoming film 'Malhar' shared that he is playing an asexual romantic in the movie, saying how it took some time for him to understand what it is.

Known for his roles in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin', 'Saavi Ki Savaari', Rishi talking about his role in the film, saying: "So, I'm playing the role of Lakshman, and he's a very shy person who speaks less. Throughout the film, he doesn't say a lot, and a lot is going on with him, but whatever is happening with him, we get to know about it in the end. He's a very dedicated husband and a loving son.”

Regarding the preparations and challenges he faced, Rishi added: "This character I'm playing is an asexual romantic, so it took some time to understand what it is. What was going on in his mind was more internal than external. It was not to be played externally. But internally, understanding it and whatever the lines are, to say them in that context, to understand them in that context, was the most important thing, and that was the biggest challenge."

Written and directed by Vishal Kumbhar and produced by Praful Pasad, the film also stars Sharib Hashmi, Anjali Patil, Vinayak Potdar, Shrinivas Pokale, Mohammad Samad, and Akshata Acharya in pivotal roles.

'Malhar' is set to release in theatres on May 31.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Nashik: Four Teenagers Among Five Drown In Dam
  2. Mumbai: Bird-Hit By Emirates Flight Kills 40 Flamingos, Carcasses Found Across Ghatkopar; Airline Responds
  3. ‘Chudidar Gang’ Caught On Cam, Robbers Dressed As Women Create Scare In Hyderabad | Watch
  4. YouTuber Irfan Courts Trouble For Revealing Sex Of His Unborn Child
  5. Hyderabad: Man Dies, Wife Injured After Tree Falls On Them While Riding Two-Wheeler
Entertainment News
  1. Adhik Mehta Of ‘Anupamaa’ Fame To Play Lead In ‘Milke Bhi Hum Na Mile’
  2. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  3. Chris Pratt Says His 2 Daughters Know ‘Exactly What To Do To Control’ Him
  4. 'Savi' Director Explains How It Was Easy To Convince Anil Kapoor To Accept His Role
  5. Rishi Saxena Took Some Time To Understand How To Play An 'Asexual Romantic' In 'Malhar'
Sports News
  1. KKR Vs SRH, IPL 2024, Qualifier 1 Live Updates: Shreyas Slowly Taking The Team Towards Comfortable Victory
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  3. MS Dhoni Reveals Toughest Thing About Playing IPL; Talks Of 'Emotional' CSK Connect
  4. Asian Relays 2024: Indian Men's And Women's 4x400m Teams Win Silver
  5. RR Vs RCB, IPL 2024, Eliminator: Match Prediction, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Elvis Presley’s Graceland Home Is Set For Auction, Granddaughter Riley Keough Files Lawsuit Against It
  2. Berlin: Politically Motivated Crimes In Germany Reached Their Highest Level In 2023 Since Tracking Began
  3. The Cicadas Have Arrived In Illinois: Key Facts And FAQs
  4. 1 Dead, 30 Injured As Singapore Airlines Flight Sharply Drops By 6,000 Ft Mid Air Due To Severe Turbulence | ON CAM
  5. Surprise Yourself This Holiday Season And Let These Companies Plan Your “Mystery” Trip!
Latest Stories
  1. Rajiv Gandhi Death Anniversary: Rahul Remembers Father, PM Modi Pays Tribute
  2. Manish Sisodia's Judicial Custody Extended Till May 31 By Delhi Court In Excise Policy Case
  3. Iran Helicopter Crash That Killed President Raisi, Foreign Minister Caused By 'Technical Failure': Report
  4. 'Am I Ok?' Trailer Review: Dakota Johnson Embarks On A Journey Of Self-Discovery In A Friendship Dramedy
  5. 'L2: Empuraan' First Look: Mohanlal Exudes Swag As Khureshi Abraam In An All-Black Avatar
  6. MSBSHSE 12th Result 2024 Declared, 93.37% Students Pass | How And Where To Check Maharashtra Board HSC Result
  7. Today's Sports News LIVE: Wrestling Federation of India Skips Trials; Directs Quota Winners To Paris Olympics
  8. Elections 2024 Highlights | May 21: 'Babus Have Looted Odisha': Amit Shah Attacks CM Patnaik; PM Modi Addresses Mahila Sammelan In Varanasi