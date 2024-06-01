Aly Goni Just Loves Kashmiri Food, Calls Wazwan 'Mindblowing'

The actor said that he is now taking the show as a “challenge” but then there was one small hiccup. “We are being asked to make things we haven't known about or are made at our homes. I am Kashmiri, and I have never had litti chokha, and everything is vegetarian in the show, so that’s a bit difficult for me, but I am loving it,” he said. Has he ever cooked for his mother or girlfriend, Jasmine Bhasin, whom he started dating after their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14' in 2021? “I started cooking when my mother used to make food. I would sit and help her. So, I am loving that bit that, in my childhood, I helped her, so I have some understanding. I cooked a lot during the lockdown. I would take out videos from YouTube.” 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' airs on Colors.