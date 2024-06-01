Television

Aly Goni Just Loves Kashmiri Food, Calls Wazwan 'Mindblowing'

Television star Aly Goni, who is all set to showcase his culinary skills in the show 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', loves Kashmiri food, especially the wazwan, which he describes as "mind-blowing".

Aly Goni
Aly Goni Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Aly, who hails from Bhaderwah in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, talked about his love for a proper food">Kashmiri meal. The actor told IANS: “I love everything in wazwan. The entire tarami is just mind-blowing. I wait for a Kashmiri wedding because everything in a Kashmiri wedding is made fresh. It starts getting made early in the morning and is served to you.” Now that he is featured in a show where he has to entertain while cooking, Aly finds both tasks daunting. “Honestly, cooking is tough. I realised today that cooking is very difficult.”

The actor said that he is now taking the show as a “challenge” but then there was one small hiccup. “We are being asked to make things we haven't known about or are made at our homes. I am Kashmiri, and I have never had litti chokha, and everything is vegetarian in the show, so that’s a bit difficult for me, but I am loving it,” he said. Has he ever cooked for his mother or girlfriend, Jasmine Bhasin, whom he started dating after their stint on 'Bigg Boss 14' in 2021? “I started cooking when my mother used to make food. I would sit and help her. So, I am loving that bit that, in my childhood, I helped her, so I have some understanding. I cooked a lot during the lockdown. I would take out videos from YouTube.” 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment' airs on Colors.

