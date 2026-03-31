Taylor Swift Sued Over ‘The Life Of A Showgirl’ Album Title In Trademark Dispute

Taylor Swift is facing a trademark lawsuit over The Life Of A Showgirl, with performer Maren Wade alleging brand confusion and infringement tied to her long-established “Confessions of a Showgirl” identity.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift sued over Showgirl album trademark dispute Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Taylor Swift sued over the Showgirl album trademark dispute.

  • Maren Wade alleges brand confusion and unfair competition.

  • Trademark office reportedly flagged similarity in titles.

Taylor Swift has been sued over trademark infringement related to her album The Life Of A Showgirl, with a legal complaint filed by Las Vegas-based performer and writer Maren Wade. The case centres on claims that the album title has created confusion with Wade’s long-standing brand, Confessions of a Showgirl.

According to court filings submitted in a California federal court on Monday, allegations of trademark infringement, false designation and unfair competition have been made against Swift and UMG Recordings. Damages have been sought, and a request has been made for the singer to be restrained from using the contested title.

What the lawsuit claims

As reported in the complaint, Wade’s brand has been developed over more than a decade, beginning with her column Confessions of a Showgirl, which has been published since 2014. The brand has since expanded into live performances, podcasts and stage productions.

It has been argued that Swift’s album title shares a similar phrasing and occupies the same entertainment space, which could lead to consumer confusion. It has further been stated that Swift’s use of the title on merchandise, labels and promotional material has overlapped with Wade’s established audience.

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The filing also notes that an application for The Life Of A Showgirl had been declined by the US Patent and Trademark Office due to similarities with Wade’s trademark.

Brand conflict and legal implications

It has been claimed in the complaint that Wade’s trademark rights were ignored, resulting in audiences mistakenly associating her work with Swift. The alleged confusion has been described as damaging to Wade’s brand identity and long-term business.

Trademark law typically prioritises earlier registrations, placing the burden on newer applicants to avoid overlap. It is expected that the matter could either be resolved through negotiation or contested in court.

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Swift has not issued a public response so far. The singer is known to maintain an extensive trademark portfolio, with over 170 registrations and applications tied to her name and brand operations.

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