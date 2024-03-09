Art & Entertainment

Taylor Swift Runs Into Travis Kelce's Arms For Kiss On Fifth Night Of Singapore Eras Tour

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift put up a public display of affection with her boyfriend Travis Kelce in Singapore during the latest leg of her Eras tour.

I
IANS
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
Instagram
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift put up a public display of affection with her boyfriend Travis Kelce in Singapore during the latest leg of her Eras tour.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end attended the fifth night of his girlfriend's Tour run at Singapore National Stadium, reports People magazine. Swift changed the lyrics of ‘Karma’ to shout him out once again, before they shared a kiss following the show. Kelce, 34, flew across the globe to see Swift, 34, in concert.

As per People, she expressed her appreciation by editing the lyrics of her ‘Midnights’ track ‘Karma’, singing on stage, as per fan videos, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me.”

After her performance, concert-goers spotted the NFL star standing behind the stage waiting for the Grammy winner, who ran into his arms for a hug and a couple of kisses, as per a video shared on social media.

Fans realised Kelce would be in attendance for the show upon spotting him in the stands with friends at the venue in Kallang, per a photo posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The football player's friend Harry Clark also shared an Instagram Story video of himself sporting an Eras Tour wristband, and he tagged his location as the National Stadium.

Tags

Taylor Swift

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement