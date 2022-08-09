Taapsee Pannu Gets Miffed With Paparazzi At ‘Dobaaraa’ Event, Says, 'Actor Hi Hamesha Galat Hota Hai’

Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is currently busy promoting Anurag Kashyap's ‘Dobaaraa’, an upcoming sci-fi thriller, which reunites Taapsee with her ‘Thappad’ co-star Pavail Gulati. However, on Monday, the actress found herself in a tough spot as she got involved in an argument with the paparazzi who wanted to click her at the event.

For the unversed, Taapsee recently attended a promotional event for her upcoming film at Mithibai College in Mumbai. But when the actress entered the venue, she did not stop to pose for the photographers who were waiting to click her. Seeing this, the photographers complained to her for not stopping and claimed that she got late to the event.

In the video posted on social media, she can be heard saying, "Mujhe jo bola gaya main kar rahi hoon, aap mere pe kyu chilla rahe ho? (I am doing whatever I have been asked to do, why are you yelling at me)." While paparazzi told her that they are also waiting to click her, Taapsee pointed out one photographer in particular and said, "Please talk to me in a respectful manner, I am just doing my work. I have arrived on time at every place I have been asked to. You will talk to me respectfully, I will also talk to you respectfully."

When things got heated, some photographers tried to calm the situation, while Taapsee's co-star Pavail too came and stood beside her. Next, Taapsee folded her hands and said, "The camera is on me, so only my side can be seen. If it's on you for once then you would have realised how you are talking to me." She said, "Aap hi hamesha sahi hote ho, actor hi hamesha galat hota hai (You are always right, and actors are always at fault)."

‘Dobaaraa’ will be released in theatres on August 19. The film is a remake of the 2018 Spanish film ‘Mirage’.