Super Excited To Host First OTT Edition Of 'Bigg Boss Kannada': Kiccha Sudeep

Celebrated Sandalwood actor Kiccha Sudeep is all set to host the first-ever OTT edition of the 'Bigg Boss Kannada'. The digital format will be coming on the OTT streaming platform Voot.



Kiccha Sudeep said: "As the host for eight exciting seasons, 'Bigg Boss Kannada' holds a special place in my heart. This year, we're glad to bring an entertaining twist to the tale with the first ever OTT edition.



As we gear up to premiere the show on Voot, I am eager to bring to the viewers an interesting format- 24x7 live action, interesting conversations, and plot twists, that will surely keep our viewers hooked as well."



'Bigg Boss Kannada' has amassed great popularity in the previous years.



With a line-up of participants with interesting back stories and its fair share of ups and downs, it has been one of the most popular shows in the reality TV segment.



The show will start streaming on Voot in August.

[With Input From IANS]